Where to ride this weekend: Claife Heights, Lake District

Your starter for ten

Distance: 13km (8 miles)

Ascent: 329m

Kicking off a new weekly series of recommended routes – here’s an all-weather route in the Lakes that you may not have heard of.

Everybody will need to dodge the Lakes weather at some stage in their life; this Claife Heights classic is a favourite short, sharp blast that ducks the worst of it by not actually gaining much height.

You’ll spend a lot of time in or around trees as well, which well help to keep even the wildest weathers at bay.

It’s also a place that’s not that busy with other outdoor users. This is due to the lack of obvious views and scenery. Having said that, this actually is a very pretty area of the Lake District. Especially the sections alongside the shores of Lake Windermere.

Directions

From Red Nab (Landranger 97/SD385994), climb W then turn S onto Basecamp drive. Break L then fork R to a junction, where you go sharp R then sharp L to guide post. Now follow the BW S, forking L to Far Sawrey. Turn L then L again to climb N then NE, then drop to the lake shore, which you follow to the finish.