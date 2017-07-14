How to bodge your own ghetto MTB toolkit

Become the MacGuyver or B.A. Baracus of MTB.

Replace approximately £900 worth of useful but rarely used workshop tools with a DIY set that will only cost you about thirty quid or so.

Bodge jobs covered in this video

Removing headset crown race

Installing headset crown race

Removing headset

Installing headset

Installing star fangled nut

Things you will need to get from B&Q or around the house

Hammer

Flat blade screwdriver

Cutlery knife

Saw

40mm plumbing pipe

25mm metal curtain pole

Threaded rod

2 nuts

2 washers

2 spanners

Bike tools costs money and while it’s a false economy to scrimp on tools that you use regularly like Allen keys and the like, you can bodge together several major tools from some everyday hardware found in B&Q, Wickes or wherever.

Not only is this a cash saving exercise, it will saves time because it’s unlikely that your local bike shop will have a headset press and a rocket tool to sell you, or the workshop time available at the last minute to replace your knackered headset.

All the materials used here were bought from B&Q; they cost about 30 quid in total and made three sets of tools, which would have totalled around £900 for the real deal!

Obviously our ghetto tools aren’t of the same quality, but they will get the job done and for the money who cares?

A word of warning just make sure you take your time and avoid damaging something more precious, such as your frame or hand!