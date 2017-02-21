Watch the winning run from this year’s Valparaiso urban DH

Tomas Slavik pipped Bernard Kerr for the win.

Watch Tomas Slavik insane winning run from this year’s Red Bull Valparaiso. This was Slavik’s first ever win after numerous attempts.

It seems suitably mad that the venue for this iconic urban downhill race is actually a World Heritage Site! Valparaíso is an ancient port city on Chile‘s coast known for it’s steep terrain and impossibly stacked clifftop homes. The paintpot coloured homes are a registered as aUNESCO World Heritage Site.

In its 15th year, the Valparaiso saw the elite field of forty riders having to negotiate some of the most testing corners of the year around the cobbled streets and stairs during the 1.8km course in the coastal port.

Slavik clocked a record time of 2minutes 48.48seconds to win by just over two seconds from Britain’s Bernard Kerr.

Slavik said, “I’m stoked. After four years of racing Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo, I did it. It was a great experience to race against these riders in this beautiful location. I would definitely come next year and I would tell other international riders to come and try this event too.”

2017 Valparaiso urban DH results

1. Tomas Slavik (CZE) 2:48,480

2. Bernard Kerr (GBR) 02:50,560

3. Pedro Ferreira (CHI) 02:52,520

4. Mauricio Acuña (CHI) 02:53,640

5. Matías Núñez (CHI) 02:53,720

6. Adrien Loron (FRA) 02:58,260

7. Logan Binggeli (USA) 02:59,250

8. Oscar Harnström (SWE) 03:01,290

9. Santiago de Santiago (ARG) 03:01,830

10. Felipe Agurto (CHI) 03:02,060

