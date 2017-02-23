TweedLove Enjoyro, the new beginner-friendly enduro

Enjoyro-a-go-go!

TweedLove introduces the G-Form Enjoyro – created to attract riders who feel a bit intimidated by full-on enduro racing.

Event date: Friday 9th June, 2017.

It is intended as a taster event for both adults and junior (over 12) riders.

The G-Form Enjoyro will cater for some younger rippers, with the minimum starting age of 12, but with 12 and 13 year olds riding in a new ‘Generations’ category where they will ride with a parent or responsible adult. Everyone gets their own individual race time though.

“We are very keen to attract more females into enduro too,” says Neil. “MTB events are often poorly attended by women, and in many cases they make up less than 5% of the total entry numbers. We hope to increase these figures substantially through events like the G-Form Enjoyro.”

TweedLove have announced details of their new entry-level enduro race, the G-Form Enjoyro. To be held late afternoon and evening on Friday 9th June, as part of the three day long TweedLove bike festival in Peebles.

Essentially, the race is shorter and technically easier than TweedLove’s other enduros. Instead of requiring a full weekend time commitment, it will all take place in just a few hours.

The G-Form Enjoyro has been created to attract riders who might feel concerned about the perceived levels of fitness or ability required for more competitive enduros, but who still want to enjoy the fun of racing an enduro event.

The race stages are all within the Glentress trail centre, with a relatively short overall course distance and technically straightforward descents.

While the course has been carefully chosen with this in mind, the fun will still be turned up to full volume, as the race starts and finishes in the buzz of the main festival centre event village in Peebles.

Entries are live now.

“There’s so much to like about this event – enduro is a great, friendly way to sample the excitement of racing, and we are so happy to finally offer an intro level event. It’s for younger riders and anyone at all who wants to dip a toe in the enduro pond,” says organiser Neil Dalgleish.