The new Troy Lee Designs A2 helmet is quite a piece of work

The safest open-face helmet ever?

The new feature packed Troy Lee Designs A2 helmet features a pioneering use of two types of foam as well as internal MIPS protection system.

>>> The best mountain bike helmets

The new Troy Lee Designs A2 helmet will be priced at £140 and is available sometime near the end of March from your friendly neighbourhood Troy Lee dealer.

The A2 comes after the A1 and the Troy Lee Designs A1 will still remain in Troy Lee’s range, with MIPS as standard, and at a new lower price tag of £110.

Despite being a little bit less voluminous than the A1, the A2 packs in an almost unbelievable amount of features and attending acronyms. And it does all this whilst offering more in the way of ventilation too.

The headline (‘scuse the pun) feature of the A2 is the pioneering use of dual-foam inmould. Essentially the main body of the helmet is made of two different types of foam. Each foam offer differing types of protection to your bonce.

The expanded polystyrene (EPS) is the usual stuff you find in bike helmets. It good for taking big, hard whacks.

This is combined with expanded polypropylene (EPP) which is softer and good for slower speed impacts.

It almost goes without saying that the A2 also offers MIPS protection too. MIPS is an internal ‘slip layer’ that is designed to move under rotational forces to help prevent twisting injuries.

Overall, the new A2 looks a whole load neater and less in-yer-face oversize compared to the polarising A1. We look forward to trying one out.

The huge list of features…

• MIPS BRAIN PROTECTION SYSTEM, REDUCES ROTATIONAL FORCES TO THE BRAIN

• DUAL DENSITY IMPACT LINER WITH CO-MOLDED EPS AND EPP PROVIDING SAFETY AT MULTIPLE

IMPACT VELOCITIES

• POLYCARBONATE SHELL WITH AEROSPACE FILAMENT REINFORCED SHELL LINER

• 16% EXTRA EPS THICKNESS IN FRONTAL LOBE IMPACT ZONES

• RAISED EPS SPLINES FOR IMPROVED IMPACT ABSORBTION

• ANODIZED ALUMINUM HARDWARE WITH BREAKAWAY TECHNOLOGY

• EXCEED CERTIFICA TION ST ANDARDS: CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078, AS NZ 2063:2008 VENTILATION FEATURES:

• 25% INCREASE IN AIR INTAKE AND EXHAUST PORT SURFACE AREA SIZE COUPLED WITH DEEP

INTERNAL CHANNELING ALLOWS AMPLE AIRFLOW AND COOLING EFFECIENCY

• EXTRA PLUSH COMFORT LINER WITH HYDROLYTIC FOAM AND X-STATIC FABRIC FOR QUICK DRY

MOISTURE WICKING PERFORMANCE

FIT FEATURES:

• FIXED SIDE STRAP ANCHORS FOR A NO FUSS PERFECT FIT EVERYTIME (Aus/NZ version has

adjustable side straps)

• SLIMLINE FLEXIBLE STABILIZER ARMS

• 13 POSITION ADJUSTABLE STABILIZER BASKETS AT SIDE AND REAR ATTACHEMENT LOCATIONS

• LARGE EYEPORT AND SIDE CLEARENCE FOR A PERFECT GOGGLE OR GLASSES FIT

• MULTIPLE CONFIGURATIONS FOR GLASSES STORAGE

• MULTI POSITION METALIZED CAM LOCK ADJUSTABLE REAR STABILIZER WITH +- 20 MM

MOVEMENT (60MM HORIZONTAL, 20 MM VERTICAL) ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

• TLD ULTRA BREATHABLE HELMET BAG

• ACCESSORY STICKER KIT AND EXTRA VISOR HARDWARE INCLUDED

• 3 YEAR WARRANTY

• 13 DIFFERENT COLOR/DESIGN OPTIONS