2018 Transition Ripcord is for very lucky tikes indeed

Not a video game

The new 2018 Transition Ripcord kids mountain bike will make plenty of parents jealous never mind what the other kids think about it.

Transition Ripcord need to know

Low standover

Hydraulic disc brakes

Progressive geometry (67° head angle)

2.35in tyres

RockShox air sprung suspension fork and rear shock

One size (height range 3’8″ to 5′; ideal height being 4’4″ to 4’6″)

PRICE: $1,699 / FRAME: $999 (£TBC)

The Transition Ripcord is a 100mm travel full suspension bike with 24in wheels and the company’s typically progressive geometry.

Transition haven’t actually changed the Ripcord design since 2015 – there’s no move to GiddyUp four-bar or custom offset forks here. But then again, they don’t really have to. The Ripcord was ahead of the curve and is still almost on its own when it comes to full-on mountain bikes for kids.

The spec has changed a bit since 2015 and the 2018 model comes in two colourways now: TR Blue or Black Powder.

Above: the promo vid for the Transition Ripcord from 2015

The Ripcord is kind of the antithesis – or yin to the yang – of premium kids bikes like those from Islabikes. Islabike Pro Series bikes are sleek and sensible. The Ripcord is OTT and rowdy.

Transition: “Finally a kid’s bike for the junior rippers that ride more than a bike park. Our Ripcord is a 24″ wheel kids bike designed to handle any trail condition. The Ripcord is designed to be comfortable for pedaling with size appropriate front end height, and confident handling from a 67 degree head angle and short 381mm chainstay. Strong enough for intermediate level bike park riding, and light enough for XC journeys; the Ripcord is one kid’s bike that does it all. We have based the design around a 100mm travel 26″ fork and a standard size rear shock so you have plenty of upgrade options down the road.”