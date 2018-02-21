5 multi-day adventure routes taking in Scotland’s best and most remote singletrack

Wilderness escapes

We have come up with 5 routes that require extra beans – or dare we say an e-bike – to push your daily mileage into the wilderness just that little further.

1. Great Glen Way , 79 miles/126km

After tackling the West Highland Way why not plug in for an overnight stop and recharge in Fort William, before continuing your journey north via the Great Glen Way. A much gentler run north to Inverness via the Great Glen, it is the perfect way to make your journey into a country-spanning weekend, covering one hell of a lot of ground and maximising the range of the electric bike. Surfaces are generally easier than the WHW with a lot less climbing and remote riding, but the views and locations are still spectacular and well worth a second day of your weekend if you have managed to get to Fort William in a day.

GPS Download: pos.t/GreatGlen

Why ride this: A perfect extension to the West Highland Way

Ride time: 2 days

Where to eat: The Bothy Restaurant and Bar, Fort Augustus

2. West Highland Way, 96 miles/155km

A classic west highland route that has turned into a mountain bike challenge mecca, the WHW takes in just about every surface known to bike, from wide drove roads to skinny lochside singletrack and carries you through some iconic scenery like Loch Lomond and Glencoe. There are more than a few tricky sections, but one that is distinctly unfriendly to the weighty electric bike is the north Lomondside section. Extended carrying and some spicy rock scrambling mean you would be better skipping across the ferry at Tarbet and heading north on the A82 to pick the route back up south of Crianlarich. To ride the WHW in a day on a conventional steed is good going, but the electric boost should bring it into reach for the non-superhero.

GPS Download: po.st/WestHW

Why ride this: Brings a one-day WHW into reach

Ride time: 2 days

Where to eat: The Real Food Cafe, Tyndrum

3. Cairngorm Circuit, 81 miles/130km

This multi-day classic around the Cairngorm Mountains should be on everyone’s bucket list. Remote singletrack out from the Linn of Dee takes you over the Geldie Burn to an eyewateringly beautiful upper Glen Feshie, before continuing the landscape fest through Rothiemurchus to Tomintoul. After the singletrack Geldie section, the north leg is largely fast and gravelly riding so expect good progress here all the way around to Tomintoul where estate tracks whisk you south to your start point. Don’t forget to save some charge for the final climb over the near-Munro-height mountain of Culardoch before a final descent back into Braemar – just in time to fall into the Bothy Cafe for a bun.

GPS Download: po.st/CairnsgormsCircuit

Why ride this: Get to see the beautiful Cairngorms from every angle

Ride time: 2 days

Where to eat: Glenmore Lodge Bar for dinner after 5pm, Glenmore Visitor Centre for lunch

4. Fisherfields, 25 miles/41km

Rides in the UK just don’t get much more remote than this rugged assault of the Fisherfield range in northern Scotland. Straight out the car you are into a brutal rocky track climb over to Shenevall Bothy where a regroup and sandwich is advised before crossing the waist deep river (hold those electrics high!) and climbing into some of the best singletrack in the country. Big mountains mean three and a half thousand feet of ascent through the day and where that makes a conventional biker suffer, just power up the amps to push yourself over. A big mountain day out.

GPS Download: po.st/Fisherfield

Why ride this: Use electric power to push you through some remote and incredible riding

Ride time: 1 full day

Where to eat: Anywhere you like – with no roads or facilities you are on your own…

5 . Fife Coastal Path, Kinghorn to St Andrews, 44 miles/72km

Passing through some of the most picture perfect coastline on picture perfect singletrack is just one reason this route is a must for everyone, and a perfect showcase for compressing a few days riding into one electric day in the saddle. Rather than tackle the whole Fife Coastal Path which can get pretty urban at times, we have cherry picked the best section for trail, views, villages and, importantly, stellar fish and chip shops. Just avoid the section around the north coast between Boarhills and St Andrews as the potential for salt water mixing with your electrics is high…

GPS Download: po.st/FifeCoastal

Why ride this: Some glorious coastal singletrack and fishing villages, compressed into an electric day

Ride time: 2 days

Where to eat: Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther

5 multi-day adventure routes taking in Scotland’s best and most remote singletrack. Enjoy!