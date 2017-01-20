More trail sabotage traps found on Caerphilly trails

No reports of any ex-MP involvement

Looks like trail sabotage is still an ongoing problem in the Caerphilly area.

Last September we reported on a startling case of trail sabotage in Caerphilly where one of the people alleged to be involved was ex-Member of Parliament Ron Davies.

This new incident is in the same bit of forestry trails within the Caerphilly Mountain area. Previous incidents here had involved branches and other obstacles being dragged on to trails. This new use of nailed boards is an alarming escalation in attitude of the saboteurs.

Gwent Police: “It has been brought to Gwent Police’s attention that a suspicious item, possible a cycle trap has been located on Caerphilly Mountain today (19/01/17). The item was located on one of a number of bike/walking/horse tracks that pass through the forestry area.

“The suspicious item appeared to be a long block of wood with a number of nails pointing upwards out of it. The item had been placed on a muddy section of the path and was very difficult to spot.

“If you are in the area and do come across any further items can you please report this on the 101 number. If safe to do so, and only if safe please remove the item and if possible take it to Bedwas Police Station located on Church Street.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please ring 101 or contact the Caerphilly Team via email at Caerphilly@gwent.pnn.police.uk”