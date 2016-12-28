Britain’s toughest technical climbs

Leg and lung killers

Ascents to test your skills, your legs and your lungs… and all with cracking descents too.

Annat, Scotland

35km (21 miles)

OK, this one’s not totally doable, but most of it is if you’re on top of your game. And it’s a total classic too. From Annat, (Landranger 24/NG894544), climb SW to Bealach na Lice (where you can turn around if you want a short version). Otherwise, drop slightly then climb NE to Bealach Ban and drop into Coire Grannda. Climb/push S to a final col and descend to Achnashellac. Take the road SW to Coulags and climb back to Bealach na Lice to reverse the climb back to Annat.

GPS download po.st/Annat

Dowbury Hillfort, Quantock Hills

10km (6 miles)

This route offers two climbs for one. First Lady’s Edge, then Smith’s Combe; both doable but only just. From Holford (Landranger 181/ST159405), head SW up Hodder’s Combe, eventually climbing Lady’s Edge with a very steep finish.

Head N around Beacon Hill and then descend NE down Smith’s Combe. At the bottom, climb steeply E out again and traverse SE then climb E over Pardlestone Hill. Continue SE over Longstone Hill and descend S back into Hodder’s Combe

to finish.

GPS download po.st/Dowbury

Garburn Pass, Lake District

17km (10 miles)

The Lakes are crammed full of techie climbs and this one’s both doable and leads to a corking descent. From Ings (Landranger 97/SD442987) follow lanes NW to High Borrans and then a track N past Dubbs Reservoir to T into the Garburn Pass track. Brute force and balance will get you over a few steep, rocky ramps and it levels at the pass itself. Enjoy a cracking descent E to Kentmere, then climb S through Hall Wood and finish via a great track to Grassgarth.

GPS download po.st/GarburnPass

Carding Mill, Long Mynd

25km (16 miles)

Start at the foot of the valley (Landranger 137/SO446943), and follow the stream up, forking R onto a steep ramp that then gets steeper near the top. If you make it all the way to the top, well done! Enjoy easy tracks SW over Pole Bank then road to the gliding club. Drop down Minton Batch, take road to Hamperley then climb on lanes and forest tracks to the Shropshire Way. Retrace your tracks N to the car park at Pole Cott and take the footpath (permissive BW) SE over Round Hill

and down.

GPS download po.st/CardingMill

Edale Cross, Peak District

24km (15 miles)

GPS download po.st/Edale

Another double bubble of a route: first to Hollins Cross, then to Edale Cross. Very different but both technical and both doable. From Edale (Landranger 110/SK124852), climb S then E to Hollins Cross, and continue SW around Mam Tor. Pick up the Rushup Edge BW and follow this W to the road, where a R turn drops you into Roych Clough. Climb out around Mount Famine and drop N into Coldwell Clough. Now feel the burn as you climb E to Edale Cross. Keep something in reserve for the drop down Jacob’s Ladder and you’re done. A classic Peak loop and two classic techie climbs.