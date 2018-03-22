Seven things mountain bikers always have in their car

How many of these have you got in the boot?

Even if you’re lucky enough to ride from the door, chances are you still daytrip to ride every now and then. Here’s what you take with you.

>>> The best mountain bike car racks

1. Ikea bag

Other bags are available. Having said that, accept no substitute. Nothing is better than a big blue or yellow Ikea bag in the boot of your car as hold-all for all your kit and randomly shoved in panic items. It makes the wallet-emptying (only went for obscure lightbulbs) hell-trip to Ikea seem worthwhile. The real world MTB Product Of The Year.

2. Old bedsheet or curtain

While there are specific products available for keeping bikes apart in car boots and stopping them from scratting each other up – such as the Fassa Separator – most mountain bikers just commandeer an old bed sheet or abandoned curtain to act as a protective layer between boot-stowed bikes.

3. Chain lube

Whereas most normal humans have car-repair items in the side pockets of their boots, mountain bikers forego that sort of stuff and prefer to use cubby holes for holding chain lube. Of course, we then totally forget it’s in there and never use it again. In fact, we only ever remember it’s in there when we go on the search for some useful car-breakdown items. At which point we smile and think “oh that’ll be useful” and promptly leave it to be forgotten all over again.

4. Rotting sock or glove

“What IS that smell?” your significant other will say, repeatedly. “No idea, love” you will reply.

5. Track pump or Airshot

Who likes using their mini-pump? No one, that’s who. A (spare) track pump is a permanent feature in the boot of pretty much every mountain biker’s vehicle. Ideal for pre-ride pressure checking or even full-on tyre swapping. These days, the track pump is often stowed alongside a tubeless inflator. There’s only so many times you can swear at a tubeless tyre problem in a car park before taking pre-emptive action.

6. Bungees

These are arguably more frequently found in mountain bikers’ vans – where they’re used for keeping bikes upright against the van interior walls – but there is something about a bungee that attracts every sort of mountain biker regardless of what vehicle they own. Bungees turn us all into mountain biking magpies. See also: zip ties.

7. Tyre marks on the ceiling and chainring-ripped upholstery

Even the most conscientious of us make mistakes. All it takes is a slip of the hand or sudden freeing of a snagged componet and… wallop. You’ve put a big mark on the inside of your new car.