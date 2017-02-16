Royal Fest 2017 highlights

More craziness from the FEST folks.

The FEST series crew have started building a reputation for themselves as the riders who are hitting the biggest jumps that mountain biking has ever seen.

Featuring: Andreu Lacondeguy, Brendan Fairclough, Sam Reynolds, Nico Vink, Joel Anderson, Jasper Flashman, Damon Iwanaga and Kristof Lenssens.

Their latest stop was at a 50 hectares motor sports park in France for the Royal FEST and once again they don’t disappoint. Nico Vink has been building this course and his fellow FESTers clearly relished bringing his work to life.

The riders clearly got very comfortable with the jumps. A lot of them were throwing down new tricks and tackling the huge gaps with ease. Some riders even opting to use a single crown fork.

It’s not all hard work though – the riders had plenty of time to enjoy the motocross tracks at the venue as well.

Video description

