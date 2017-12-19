1-to-1 personalised suspension servicing days available from TF Tuned

Give the gift of good damping this Christmas

You can be a TF Tuned technician for the day with their new 1:1 personalised suspension servicing and set-up days.

>>> How to set up mountain bike suspension

For £385.00 you can spend a full day with one of the expert TF Tuned technicians learning how to service, set up and look after your bouncing bits and get a masterclass in how to get the best performance possible.

There’s also the option to get a session at Windhill Bikepark doing back-to back testing and also receiving some rider coaching.

Who is this for? “This day is suitable for mountain bikers who want to feel confident that they can look after their own suspension, but who are nervous about taking it apart. It will also appeal to the enthusiast who is keen to look at servicing in more depth and would like a greater understanding of suspension technology and tuning options” – TF Tuned.

You will be able to select which aspects of suspension servicing and set up you cover so that the day is individually tailored to your specific interests and skill level.

TF Tuned ‘menu’ options

Suspension fork servicing

Shock servicing

Dropper post servicing

Fork/shock tuning, upgrades and set-up

Shock demo – try out different suspension brands

‘On the trail’ set-up @ Windhill BikePark

Rider coaching, getting the best out of your set-up @ Windhill BikePark

Refreshments, lunch and TF Tuned goody bag included

Price: £385.00 inclusive

1:1 Personalised Servicing and Set-Up Days @ TF Tuned are available to book for any Mon-Fri working day between Jan 8th and March 16th 2018.