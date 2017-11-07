Your most stupid Strava segment names

Traily McTrailface
We asked you for the weirdest Strava segment names that you’ve come across. Here is a list of some of what you sent us. It makes you worry about folks’ sanity…
There are a lot of Strava segments out there and not very many of them have normal names. We asked on our Facebook and Twitter pages for your suggestions. Here’s what you came back with*
*this is the censored list! Don’t click on the above link to our Facebook post if you don’t want to be offended. You have been warned.
Weird Strava segment names
Please remove your shopping from the bagging area
Flee wheeling while the pigs are a squealing
Body bag drop off zone
Comin’ thru … move it or lose it sister!
Aldi D’Huez
Red Bull & a Kebab
Sausage spew
Wander bus drivers death lottery
The Slaying Of Stevie Wonder
Deliverance Getaway
Dr Bongo’s Funk Emporium
Thai bride
Charles Bronson
Northern monkey
Secret Squirrel
Attack of the baldys
Musty grotto
Ghandi’s Flip Flop
Bambi’s Bonce
Hot baps
Monkey spooked by wood
Cliff Thorburn
Moss moustache mountain decent
Dr O’s Magical Mystery Tour
The shakey Jaykee
Melanie’s stinky cat
Whistling kitty chaser
Steep as Ken
Peter storm headspinner
Nice Gussage [Fizzeek]
Interstellar Sheep Track
Cheesecake
B-Bop Benny
Bewildered Possum
Spaggot
Trust me I’m a stomach
Feed the pony!
Sara Cox’s Fishfinger Butties
Drop the box on mans dem
Trevor Phillips ate my hamster
Makes me want to punch a kitten in the face
Smelly cat
Sketchier than a parrot on acid
Billie Piper’s Armpit
Cough up a lung lane
Traily Mctrailface