Stop what you’re doing, Brandon Semenuk is back with another banger!

Another ripping edit from the style master

Brandon Semenuk is back with his latest release, ‘Contra’. Filmed in conjunction with Troy Lee Designs it showcases his effortless flow and style over another dream track.

It’s a short and relentless edit filmed in the dark with so many standout bits. But it’s the ridiculous scrub at 1:08 we keep rewinding and playing over and over. It makes us feel a bit funny in our collective tummys.

Okay, there’s not enough time to enjoy a proper cup of tea over this one, but slam a shot of espresso and enjoy.