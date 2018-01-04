SRAM Guide T is a 4-pot disc brake for £104

Entry level bargain burly brakes

Announced today is the new SRAM Guide T disc brake. It’s a four-piston caliper design based on existing Guides and retails for just over a hundred quid.

SRAM Guide T need to know

4-piston dual-diameter caliper

MatchMaker compatible

S4 caliper

Bleeding Edge and Heat Shield technologies

Ambidextrous lever mount

Claimed weight 280g (direct mount, 800mm hose)

SRP £104

Annnd… that’s about all the info we have for now.

We’re sure to see these brakes appearing as OEM items on e-bikes soon enough – where the extra oomph of 4-pot calipers makes sense slowing down weight e-bikes – but there’ll be plenty of other folk interested in an affordable, no-nonsense 4-pot brake for their regular mountain bikes too no doubt.

SRAM press release

Guide T brings the consistent performance that you have come to expect from our lightweight Guide four-piston caliper. Pair this with MatchMaker™ for a clean looking bar set-up, plus the ease of use with our Bleeding Edge™ drip-free bleed port and you have a smart budget minded brake that keeps you in control.

BLEEDING EDGE™

Bleeding Edge™ technology makes bleeding brakes quick and simple. A smooth fluid path makes it easier to push fluid through the caliper. A dedicated bleed adapter plugs into the bleed port and seals the system to minimize air contamination and fluid loss.

MATCHMAKER COMPATIBLE

Save weight and clutter on the bar with MatchMaker™. This system holds SRAM® levers, a number of SRAM triggers and RockShox controls – all with one tidy, light clamp.

DIRECTLINK™

SRAM’s DirectLink lever design produces a solid, positive feel the second you squeeze the lever to engage the brake. It offers a no-nonsense solution to give you precise control.

HEAT SHIELD

The stainless steel heat shields breaks the thermal connection between the pad and caliper body, reducing caliper fluid temperature by about 20C even in the most extreme testing conditions.