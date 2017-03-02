New Specialized carbon wheels with 25mm internal width and 1,320g weight

New Roval Control SL Carbon wheels from Spesh.

The new Specialized Roval Control SL carbon wheels are wider and lighter than their predecessors. Sporting an internal width of 25mm and a weight of just 1,320g.

>>> Are carbon wheels worth the extra money?

25mm internal width may not sound significant to trail and enduro riders used to seeing 30mm+ internal widths but the new Roval Control SL Carbons are 3mm wider than their previous incarnation.

They will only be available in 29″ wheel size.

Deep and wide

Rim depth is deeper too. And a new carbon layup has been used as well. Specialized have done some white-coat science boffin testing and claim the new rims offer lower rolling resistance than before, as well as more sidewall support at lower PSI and less wobble/roll during cornering.

As with previous Roval wheels, the new Control SL Carbons will sport the usual hookless rim design that’s popular with riders and mechanics the world over due to how easily it is to achieve a successful tyre seal.

One new thing of note is a quick mention in the press release blurb of a new “Tubeless Plug System”. There’s no real clue as to what this means as yet but word is that it’s something to replace tubeless rim tape. Individual plugs for spoke holes maybe?

Watch: How to set your tyre pressure

Specialized Roval Control SL Carbon specification

Carbon clincher

2Bliss Ready

Zero Bead Hook design

25mm internal width.

24-hole Front, 28-hole Rear, DT Swiss Competition Race spokes and DT Swiss Pro Lock hexagonal nipple.

DT 240 internals and 54t quick engagement ratchet system.

Available in 142 and 148 (Boost) verisons

Weight: 1320g (142) 1300g (148)

SRP: £1,540

Availability: Aftermarket from May ’17, but OEM specced on the forthcoming new Specialized EPIC HT before then.