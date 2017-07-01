Introducing the 2018 Specialized Chisel 29er hardtail

New aluminium hardtail range.

The Specialized 2018 range has been increased with the introduction of a new lightweight aluminium hardtail, called the Specialized Chisel.

Alongside the re-launch of the latest Epic full suspension bike, the new Specialized 2018 range now also includes an all new aluminium framed hardtail range; the Chisel.

Specialized Chisel need to know

29er specific M5 Aluminium frame with BOOST 148 rear end and threaded BB.

Shares geometry with the Epic carbon hardtail.

Internal routing, including routing for dropper post.

Fork travel is 100mm for M-XL frame sizes, 90mm for small.

Two models coming to the UK in both mens and womens versions.

Expert model comes with Rockshox Reba RL, SRAM 1×11 transmission, SRAM Level TL brakes, Race Face chainset and 2.3 Fast Trak tyres. Price will be £1,700.

Comp model spec includes Rockshox Judy, Shimano Deore/XT 2×10 drivetrain, Shimano Deore brakeset and a Specialized Stout chainset. Priced at £1,300.

Since the demise of the Carve/Crave M4 aluminium hardtail in 2015, there has been a gap in Specialized’s cross country/trail range. Building on the increase in popularity of aluminium as a frame material once again, 2018 is the year to bring the aluminium racing hardtail back.

The Chisel takes advantage of Specialized’s development of D’Aluisio Smartweld technology (as seen in their popular Allez road bike range) and employs it to create a light (1350g approx) M5 aluminium frame that provides a good balance between stiffness and comfort.

It’s a real looker in the flesh, with the Smartweld joins lending an almost carbon-esque, swoopy outline to the frame. An initial car park ride was all we managed on the Chisel but just in that snapshot it felt lively and snappy, just how a fast hardtail should.

We’ll be getting one in the office and out on the trails in the next couple of weeks so we’ll be able to let you know exactly how it rides.