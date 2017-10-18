Ingenious way of dealing with a snapped gear cable

Is it worth it, let me work it, I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it

A clever way to deal with a snapped gear cable on the trail. The fix is only to get you home. Don’t forget to repair it properly before the next ride!

By Charlie Collins

Make yourself familiar with this method now, so should the occasion arise mid-ride, you know how to get yourself out of trouble.

It almost goes without saying that as a bare minimum, we should all be carrying a multi tool with us on every ride. Some form of air inflating device as well, such as a mini pump or CO2 inflator, should have you covered for most eventualities. If you’re not a fan of carrying a backpack, then get creative and store them safely elsewhere.

How to limp home with a snapped gear cable

1. Remove snapped cable where it attaches to mech.

2. Remove cable from shifter end. SRAM – remove shifter top casing. Shimano – remove bung screw.

3. Thread cable in to r-mech so that the shifter/crimped end sits against cable stop of the r-mech. Pull through to cable clamp.

4. With the rear wheel off the ground, turn cranks and push r-mech up the cassette in to an easier gear to ride single speed with. Once in gear, pull inner cable taught and tighten clamp screw to hold mech in place – adjustments may be necessary to align chain with correct cassette ring.

5. Cut excess cable or wrap up to one side.