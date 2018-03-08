New Sky2Trails enduro pairs event this summer in Les Arcs

Encore endureau

Brand new three day enduro stage race in France. The first ever sky2trail event will take place on June 30th to July 2nd in Les Arcs.

>>> 19 tips for your first enduro

Sky2trail is a race with a difference: teams tackle timed special stages in pairs rather than solo, all the uphills are taken care of by ski lifts and the emphasis is just as much about maximum enjoyment of the incredible Alpine trails and scenery than beating the clock.

Entries are open now, with all registration information over on the sky2trail website. Act quickly though, as rider numbers are strictly limited, both to maintain a relaxed atmosphere and also to protect the ancient Alpine paths and natural terrain the event is privileged to access.

Les Arcs is popular with British riders and events there have traditionally seen a lot of UK entries.

All the timed stages are raced blind on clearly signed tracks suitable for experienced riders of all abilities. Timed downhill riding during the three day event will be a brake pad-melting 12,000m of vertical height loss.

Partner with a buddy for sky2trail and you’ll not only get a fast track to the best trails in the area, you’ll be the first riders of the lift season to sweep the loam off the natural technical singletrack Les Arcs and Peisey Vallandry is famous for. Come and join the party!

Prices starting at €200 per rider for three days racing including ski lift pass and insurance. The location in the stunning mountain bike playground of the French Alps is a rider’s playground with enough technicality to challenge even the most skilled rippers, but the event’s route is also designed to be fun and achievable. Plus, there’s always a beer waiting at Charly’s Factory close to the stage finishes on the valley floor if the ‘serious racing’ part starts to get too much in the way of the ‘serious fun’ part.

All event information, entry packages and upgrades can be found over at the sky2trail website (link above). Bourg St Maurice and the surrounding area has a wide range of accommodation available and is also a perfect location for a riding holiday based around sky2trail.