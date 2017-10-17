Silverfish to distribute Fox in UK and Eire

Starting from November 1st

FOX Enters in to an Agreement with Silverfish to Distribute FOX Mountain Bike Products in the UK and Eire Beginning November 1, 2017.

>>> Mojo no longer distributing Fox (and currently selling off stock at cost online)

The big bike industry news last week was that longtime Fox distributor in the UK, Mojo Suspension, announced they were no longer going to be distributing or warrantying Fox stuff.

Most mountain bikers’ main concern was who/where was going to do the warranty and service backup for their forks, rear shocks and dropper posts.

Well, it has just been announced that it will be Silverfish UK who are going to be the new UK and Eire distributor for Fox.

Silverfish already have two suspension brands (DVO and Formula) and indeed two dropper post brands (e*thirteen and Race Face) so it’ll be interesting to see how Fox fits into the current arrangement.

Press release

SCOTTS VALLEY, California – October 17, 2017

FOX has entered into an agreement with Silverfish to distribute its mountain bike product line in the UK and Eire markets. FOX looks forward to Silverfish handling all sales, warranty, spare parts, and service for the region, beginning November 1, 2017.

