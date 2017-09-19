Come and see MBR at the Cycle Show, NEC Birmingham, 22-24 September

The Cycle Show kicks off at the NEC in Birmingham this week, and is open to the public from Friday to Sunday 22-24 September, and Cycling Weekly will be there.

You can visit us on stand A73 in hall 12 for fantastic subscription offers. As well as magazines for just £1 we have 50% off subscriptions, plus a free gift and a coffee from Workshop Coffee!

Also on our stand we will have an Antidote Carbonjack. Poland’s Antidote have produced a cutting-edge enduro rig that’s sure to get you noticed.

And if you’re a fan of road bikes we will we will have the brand new S-Works Tarmac with Specialized FACT 12r carbon with the American brand’s own S-Works chainset and Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9150 Di2.

We are also running a competition during the how to win sportive entries with Uk Cycling Events.