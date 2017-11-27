Scott launches online shop in UK

Launched in Germany, now over here

Home delivery or local pick-up at a Scott dealer, customers can choose where products will be sent. Already in operation in Germany, now in the UK.

Scott E-Commerce is live: shoppers now have the opportunity to choose a Pick-Up-Store by selecting their preferred dealer.

Products ordered have to be picked-up at local dealers; this way Scott say they “can ensure a high quality level of product delivery and service”.

It’s clear that one aspect of Scott’s retailing strategy is to try to make sure that existing Scott dealers benefit from online sales too. This applies to their snow sports stores as well as bike shops. It’s a big undertaking for Scott.

Press Release from Scott:

After having launched its E-Commerce platform initially in the German market back in April 2017, SCOTT will now offer their end consumers the opportunity to buy products online in the United Kingdom, which started on November 24th.

The opportunity of buying SCOTT products on scott-sports.com will be extended to more and more markets in the coming years.

With this strategic move, SCOTT Sports lays down foundations for a successful future and connects E-Commerce and modern distribution in close partnership with its dealers through the SCOTT Network Program.

“This will work in tandem with our existing trading network”, says Norbu Chopathar, Head of E-Commerce at SCOTT Sports. “Within the SCOTT Network Program, SCOTT dealers will be playing a central role in the successful deployment of this new channel. Numerous contact points and a business model covering all channels are the key to success and continued growth for everyone concerned in our industry. Together we want to provide new digital contact points for our dealers. In this way, we can offer our customers the possibility to combine the advantages of online purchasing with the strengths of a local outlet such as proximity, consultation and expert service”, Chopathar continues.

“We at SCOTT believe that an intense collaboration with our existing and growing dealer network will be key for success as we are dealing with products which require a high level of expert advice and service”, Chopathar concludes.