Pick up this Scott E-Scale electric mountain bike for only £1,649.99

Buzzing Black Friday bike deal

If you fancy sampling a bit of all this electric assist action that’s been all over the MTB world this year then here’s a very tempting deal for Black Friday week.

It’s easy to get a bit annoyed with all the Black Friday talk doing the round this week but it’s equally hard to ignore them when the savings are as immense as they often are.

Take this electric hardtail for example. It’s pretty much half price! There’s 45% hacked off the price basically. Whichever way you look at it, that’s £1,349 knocked off the SRP!

It’s only available in Large but even Medium sized riders should still have a glance at the geometry to see what the reach/length is like.

So what are you getting for your money? An electric assist hardtail from one of the biggest e-bike brands out there. There’s a popular Bosch CX motor which its usual 75Nm of torque to help you glide up the hills and zip around the contours. Despite being a 2017 model year, Rutland Cyling will update the control unit with the new eMTB mode which offers much improved progressive pedal power assistance.

The 500Wh battery is the biggest that Bosch currently do and will be good for loads of miles and full days out exploring. Up top there’s the classic Intuvia display and control unit which gives you up to date info about the status of the battery, the motor mode and loads of other stuff.

As for the rest of the non-electric specific build kit, the Scott E-Scale doesn’t suffer from an overload of own-brand or cheapy brand componentry. Just a quick glance down the spec list reads like: RockShox, Shimano, Syncros, Maxxis, Formula… There’s no hidden away dodgy parts.