Save £240 on SRAM XX1 Eagle

The most desirable groupset of today

SRAM Eagle XX1 is much sought after and as such rarely gets in a significant sale discount. Until now that is. Save 22% on the normal retail price.

SRAM Eagle XX1 is the almost certainly the most desirable groupset on the market right now. The huge 500% gear range trumps Shimano’s offerings by quite a margin. You can spring downhill AND spin up improbably steep climbs on the same drivetrain.

Less weight than 2-ring systems. Just as broad a gear range. More secure than a 2-ring setup. Less noisy too. It’s an all roudn win with Eagle.

Sure, it’s not exactly ‘cheap’ at £850 but if your current drivetrain is all knackered – or about to be killed off good and proper during the coming winter – then you should take advantage of this great Black Friday deal from Evans Cycles.

What do you actually get in a modern “groupset” these days? Sometimes it’s hard to work out because different retailers use the term “groupset” when arguably they shouldn’t.

In this deal you get the following components: rear mech, shifter, cranks, chainring, cassette and chain. There’s nowt been sneakily left out, nor discreetly mixed in with sub-XX1 level stuff. This is full Eagle for not-full price.