Two new hardtail 29ers from Saracen

£949 Zenith and £1,399 Zenith Trail

A quick look at a pair of new 29er hardtails from Saracen: the £1,399 Saracen Zenith Trail and the sub-£1k Saracen Zenith.

Taking inspiration from the popular Saracen Mantra range of bikes with 27.5″ wheels, the Zeniths are “faster” and built for “durability and control”.

The designers make claim to have designed the Zenith models fairly and squarely with British trails and British trail conditions in mind. Equally adept at “racing cross-country as they are flowing down the runs at BikePark Wales“.

Simon Wild, product manager at Saracen: “We have worked really hard to get these two new bikes ready for the spring and are immensely proud of what we have created. The Zenith 29ers blur the boundaries between XC race and trail bikes. Fast handling trail whippets which are comfortable for long, mile munching days in the saddle.”

As with any bikes around the hotly contested £1k mark, we all want to know what the spec’s are don’t we? Right we are then, here goes…

Saracen Zenith Trail – £1,399.99

Rockshox Recon Gold DL Fork, Raceface Ride Single 32T Chainset, Shimano SLX RD-M7000 and Araya Double wall rims, it is a well equipped looking bike.

Saracen: “It provides a real racing alternative to those that previously would have been looking at the Mantra Elite and Mantra Trail carbon.”

Frame Alloy 6061 Fork Rockshox Recon Gold RL Handlebar Saracen 6061 / 740mm wide / 0mm Rise / 5 degree up bend / 9 degree back bend Stems Saracen 6061 / 70mm / -7 degree / 31.8mm clamp Saddle Kore Fazer EX Grips Saracen lock-on Seat Post Alloy Micro-Adjust / 30.9mm Shifters Shimano SLX SL-M7000 11-speed Rear Derailleur Shimano SLX RD-M7000 11-speed Front Derailleur N/A Chainset Raceface Ride Single 32T 170-175mm Bottom Bracket Raceface Chain KMC X11L Cassette Shimano SLX CS-M7000 11-speed 11-42T Rims Araya DS-700 Doublewall 32H Hubs Formula Sealed Bearing 32H Front / Rear Tyres Schwalbe Nobby Nic Evo Front / Schwalbe Racing Ralph Rear Brakes Shimano BR-M447 Levers Shimano BL-M506 Pedals Alloy MTB

Saracen Zenith – £949.99

Equipped with a Suntour Raidon XC LO-R Fork, Shimano Deore FC-M627 36/22T Chainset and FDM-618/RDM-615 Derailleurs, Shimano RM-66 Hubs, Schwalbe Nobby Nic/Racing Ralph Tyres and Araya Double wall rims.