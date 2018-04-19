New Saracen Myst is another downhill bike available as a 29er

Saracen launch a radical new Myst in time for the World Cup

There are big changes for the Saracen Myst for this season. The newly revised downhill rig has two versions based on different wheel sizes.

With the likes of former world champion Danny Hart and current junior world champ Matt Walker on the roster, Saracen knew they had to give the Myst an injection of performance to keep the riders in the hunt for podiums.

2019 Saracen Myst

And here it is, the new 2019 Myst. According to Saracen this isn’t a tweak or a refinement, this is a full-on new ride engineered from the ground up to be tougher, nimbler and faster than ever before.

Not only that, it’s actually going to be two new bikes. A 27.5″ and 29er. Both designed the same and differently, focussed around the specific wheel size and purposely built to ride the same so riders can have their choice come race day.

The new frame features an updated linkage curve, which has been in development for the last five years on the world cup circuit with Saracen’s design engineer Ryan Carroll working closely with Team Manager Will Longden.

Saracen have also changed the rear end, widening it to 157mm with a new adjustable dropout system allowing riders to change wheelbase depending on the demands of the course. So no matter whether it’s a straight drag race or a twisting, technical nightmare, the Myst is ready. One thing carried over from the existing bike is the head tube, which allows the riders to fine tune the front-centre by +/- 5mm depending on their preference.

Ready for the rocks of Croatia

Saracen product manager, Simon Wild, said: “We have worked really hard to get this brand new Myst to the point that it will give Danny, Matt and Alex every opportunity to push themselves all the way in this world cup season. A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting it here for Croatia and we can’t wait to see how the team gets on. It’s a hugely exciting time for us as a brand and we reckon the new Myst is our best design yet.”

Will Longden, Madison Saracen manager said “It’s been great to be part of this project, which initially started with developing a 29er and ended up with two fantastic new bikes, that are born out of the proven Saracen Myst pedigree and all the knowledge and feedback from years of World Cup racing. I can’t wait to get stuck into the race season now and see where the riders can take these bikes.”

Sadly for the privateers the Myst is team-only for this season. Looking forward Saracen are hopeful to bring this production for next season.