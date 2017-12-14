B1KEpark adds Hampshire’s Rogate Bikepark to its network

Hucking in Hampshire

The UK’s burgeoning bikepark scene continues apace with the announcement that Rogate bikepark’s future is brighter now it’s part of the B1KEpark collective.

Rogate Downhill B1KEpark

Near Liss, Hampshire

Coombe Hill, GU31 5DL

Five relatively short downhill runs of varying difficulty

www.b1ke.com

A post on Rogate Downhill Bikepark’s Facebook page reads as follows…

Evening folks.

We have news, BIG news!

Following years of hard work and uncertainty, we can finally announce our addition to the B1KEpark network. This means that we will not only be running alongside two of the finest bikeparks the south has to offer – B1KE – Tidworth Freeride and Wind Hill B1kepark [+ S4P Bikepark] – but that we can finally start getting on with pushing our own fair hill forwards.

A full race series is in the pipeline as well as scope for plenty of other events. It’s going to be good!

The original committee members are sticking around to help out and use their knowledge and experience to move things onward. Long-standing committee member Sam is also coming on-board as a full-time manager of the site – providing trail build and care, coaching and support on-site.

Please support the guys as much as you can.

In order to ride at the hill you will need to become a B1ke member. These are available from www.b1ke.com and range from ‘Free Members’ to ‘Full Members’, with a Rogate ‘Site Member’ option available soon.

Day passes are staying at £5 and can be purchased from Sam or a team member on the hill.

Things will change and evolve over the next few months so please bear with us whilst this occurs. Good things are coming we promise!

Cheers guys. Here’s to many more years of happy riding!

The team