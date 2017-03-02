Coil shocks for trail and enduro bikes from RockShox

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shocks announced.

With a battlecry of “coil for all”, RockShox have announced details of their new RockShox Super Deluxe Coil metric shocks.

If you thought coil shocks were only the preserve of gravity and downhill riders – or you were under the impression that air shocks are taking over in all disciplines – RockShox are trying to get you to think again.

Coil for enduro bikes

Most of these new Super Deluxe Coil shocks are aimed at trail and enduro riders. The intention here is to “bring the consistency and feel of a coil sprung shock to trail and enduro bikes”.

We’ve seen similar ‘coil for enduro’ moves from rival brands such as the Cane Creek Double Barrel Coil Inline announced in August last year.

Lock-out… but not

What makes these new coil shocks more suitable for trail and enduro? Essentially, a form of lockout. This isn’t lock-out in the old skool sense of ‘locked-out solid at full extension’. It’s RockShox’s ‘Threshold’ lock-out that a lot of you will have encountered on RockShox suspension forks. This keeps things at the sag point (so your bike’s geometry stays normal) and sort of puts a stranglehold on the damping circuit to really reduce suspension movement.

For the Super Deluxe Coil RCT shock this lock-out is via a lever on the shock body. For the Super Deluxe Coil RT Remote it’s done via a bar-mounted remote. In a sense, it’s bringing XC-style bar-mounted lock-outs to trail and enduro disciplines too.

Metric for DH

Almost as an aside, this product launch slips in metric coil shocks for downhill and gravity bikes for the first time too (Super Deluxe Coil RC World Cup).

Last and also deliberately least (in a nice way) is the no-frills Super Deluxe Coil R. Almost a throwback to the days of the RockShox Vanilla R, this shock is a basic rebound-adjustment-only model that will be bikepark rental-bike workhorse shock and fitted to a lot of entry level gravity bikes no doubt.

Availability is a bit of funny one. The press release currently states “OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)” for all Super Deluxe Coil shocks. So the only way you’ll get one of these shocks is if you buy a bike with one fitted. For the time being anyway.

What else?

Mounting options are typically comprehensive in the brave new world of metric: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

What else is cute? The sag gradients printed on the shaft (à la RockShox fork stanchions) is a nice, helpful touch.

Coil material appears to steel only at this point. No mention of any titanium options. Maybe if the demand is there though hey? The notoriously spendy and weight-watching enduro race scene would surely go for it.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT

2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode.

Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length) – low speed compression adjustment.

External rebound damping adjustment.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RT Remote

Remote lock-out no longer reserved to the XC elites.

Conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode.

External rebound damping adjustment.

2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RC World Cup

Metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing.

External rebound damping adjustment.

Low speed compression adjustment.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil R

Easy to understand.

External rebound damping adjustment.

Press Release blurb

COIL FOR ALL

Super Deluxe allowed us to ditch old design constraints, and simply focus on building the best possible rear shock. And with that old thinking no longer holding us back, we began to wonder why coil-shock performance had to be limited to purely downhill and enduro applications and why there should be any pedaling compromise associated with a coil shock. The all-new Super Deluxe Coil brings the consistency and feel of a coil sprung shock to trail and enduro bikes, and the benefits of metric design to downhill bikes. And with remote-lockout options, riders can capitalize on pedaling power anywhere, not just on fireroads.