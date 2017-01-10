Raleigh to distribute Lapierre

Synergistic innit

Raleigh UK will be taking on Lapierre bike distribution from August and will bring in Lapierre’s 2018 model range.

There’s not a whole lot more to say at this stage but it is interesting to note how Raleigh’s strong position in the e-bike market (through their parent company the Accell Group) is highlighted as a key factor in the move.

Whether you like it or not, electric bikes are going the big influencing factor for a lot of things in 2017.

Press release

Raleigh UK Ltd and Lapierre Cycles are pleased to announce their new synergistic partnership for distribution of Lapierre bicycles and Ebikes in the UK which will commence from Model Year 2018, 1st August 2017.

Both Lapierre Cycles and Raleigh UK are part of the Accell Group, Europe’s leading bicycle and cycling accessories business and it is this unique relationship which offers great opportunities for business synergy. Raleigh UK as a multi-million pound bicycle and parts and accessories business, has a proven track record in successfully establishing numerous bicycle and P&A marques from across the Accell Group and is very well placed to take the Lapierre brand to its next stage of development within the UK.

Mark Gouldthorp, MD of Raleigh UK commented “This is a perfect next step in business development for Raleigh UK, Lapierre and the Accell Group. We have established a firm leadership position in Ebikes and have strong and long standing partnerships with core Lapierre performance retailers. Add to this our best-in-class service capabilities and it is clear that there is true synergy. The addition of Lapierre is a perfect complement to our existing brand portfolio.”

Lapierre Cycles have seen great successes in the last 10 years in the UK and are gearing up to take this success to the next level.

Gilles Lapierre, MD of Lapierre Cycles commented “Lapierre is a truly powerful performance cycle brand in the key segments that are MTB, Road racing and now E-MTB’s and we are incredibly ambitious when it comes to growth across all markets. This new partnership will see us gain maximum leverage from our Group capability and we are excited to work with the team at Raleigh UK”.

Raleigh UK and Lapierre would like to assure all retailers of the Lapierre brand that every effort will be taken to make this transition seamless. Raleigh UK are looking forward to discussing this new distribution partnership with existing and future potential retailers through the coming months.