Rachel Atherton takes on role with British Cycling Gravity Commission

Downhill racing living legend Rachel Atherton joins working group that acts as sounding board for British Cycling’s MTB policies.

Atherton has stated: “I’m really passionate about getting new people, especially more women, into the sport so this will also be a focus for me.”

Meeting up to four times a year, the Gravity Commission provides expert help, support and advice to the organisation’s board and senior management team.

Commenting on her appointment, Rachel Atherton said: “I love my sport and I want to ensure that it is protected and nurtured so that the discipline can continue to flourish. It’s really important to make sure that the commission has a mix of people working in the sport and I will be putting forward lots of ideas.”

British Cycling Press Release

British Cycling shares with its members a commitment to ensure that all disciplines of the sport are protected and able to grow. The MTB Gravity Commission is one of 10 British Cycling commissions which cover all disciplines of the sport plus a commissaires and referees commission, a technical commission and a sport ethics commission.

Each commission is chaired by a British Cycling board member and typically includes an athlete representative and other key volunteers, organisers and officials from across the sport.

Commission Chair Alasdair MacLennan said: “We’re thrilled to have Rachel joining the commission. Not only is she a fantastic role model for the sport, she is also personally very motivated by making the sport as accessible and appealing as possible. I am looking forward to hearing her thoughts about the future of the discipline.”