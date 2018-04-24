TyreWiz is like ShockWiz for your tyres, no really

The £200 techno valve cap

You will probably have heard of ShockWiz – the suspension assessing bolt-on from Quarq. Well, now they’ve done one for your tyres with TyreWiz.

At over £200 it’s safe to say this isn’t for those folk who are happy to judge their tyre pressure by a quick thumb squeeze. This is more proper psi princesses.

It’s similar to the Hutchinson ConecTires gadget and phone app we saw last year.

Just like ShockWiz screws in to your fork/shock’s air valve and analyses your suspension as you ride along, so too do the TyreWiz. Obviously there’s not much in the way of adjustment dials on your tyres so the TyreWiz will merely give you a recommended tyre pressure that suits you and your riding best. It’s unclear as to whether it will recommend changing tyre types or not ie. you need to be running thicker/thinner wall tyres etc.

We’ve not seen one in the flesh yet, let alone tried it out, so for now you’ll have to just make do with the official press release.

TyreWiz press release

Quarq, SRAM’s data and digital technology brand, today announced the launch of TyreWiz, the first-of-its-kind tire pressure sensor for road and mountain bike riders. The real-time monitoring device – designed to help riders reduce tire wear, improve compliance, and boost speed – will be available on June 1 exclusively on Quarq.com. The two-sensor package will retail for $199.

“Tire choice and tire pressure are the most underrated factors in cycling performance and comfort today,” said Jim Meyer, founder of Quarq. “Riders have more choices than ever when it comes to tire and rim design. There’s a challenge in finding the right combination of those things, and we’re making those choices based on gauge technology that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Real-time tire pressure monitoring technology isn’t new, and we believe it should be on every bicycle to make the riding experience better.”

Once installed, TyreWiz relays tire pressure data to a cycling computer or a smartphone every second. The TyreWiz app provides personalized recommendations and pressure alerts. For the first time, riders will have the ability to use highly accurate real-time information to make decisions that can affect rolling resistance, traction, tire wear, and rider comfort.

TyreWiz is durable, waterproof, powered by a long-lasting user-replaceable coin cell battery, and adds just 10 grams. The unit is compatible with removable Presta core valves in tube or tubeless tires, including those with sealant.

Quarq designed TyreWiz to the same standards as its market-leading Dzero power meters, suspension tuning device ShockWiz and Qollector data acquisition system in Spearfish, South Dakota.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

TyreWiz is available in the U.S. on June 1 exclusively from Quarq.com at a retail price of $199. It will begin shipping worldwide on June 27 with a retail price of €259 in Europe and £229 in the U.K.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

● Personalized tire pressure recommendations eliminate guesswork or trial and error

● NFC pairing for fast and easy connection to iPhone or Android

● ANT+ and BLE compatible for phone and head units

● +/- 2% accuracy with .1 PSI resolution for consistent data

● Easily replaceable CR1632 battery with 300-hour life

● Compatible with removable Presta valve cores tires, both tube and tubeless, including sealant

● IPX7 dustproof/waterproof rating

● Unobtrusive and lightweight – 10g added per sensor for proper wheel balance