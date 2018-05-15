Tech of the month for May

Let's see what's in the big bag of fun this month

We get sent a lot of mountain bike stuff to test. We thought you lot would like to see it and hear about it way before the final review gets published.

1. 2019 Fox 36 suspension fork

Price: TBC

Contact: silverfish-uk.com

This fork is all about adjustment. The switch to the GRIP2 damper brings the feel of the old GRIP damper, that was typically found on their cheaper forks, and adds a whole heap of adjustability. High speed compression, low speed compression, low speed rebound and high speed rebound. Shorter fork offset options are available too. And the forks are… ORANGE!

2. Shimano XT M8020 4-pot disc brakes

Price: £159.99

Contact: madison.co.uk

Mo’ pots, mo’ power.

3. Giro Riddance shoe

Price: £109.99

Contact: zyrofisher.co.uk

The successor to the most confusingly shoe of all the time – the Giro Jacket shoe (I mean, seriously?) – the Giro Riddance. Sporting Vibram’s stickiest sole to date and a hexagon design sole that bears more than a passing resemblance to a well-known dotty rival brand.

4. Giro Roust jerseys

Price: £54.99 long sleeve, £49.99 short sleeve

Contact: zyrofisher.co.uk

Lycra free but still relatively fitted jerseys from Giro. Plenty of colour options if the featured pair in the video above aren’t quite to your tastes.

5. Smith Attack Max sunglasses

Price: £195.00

Contact: smithoptics.com

We have had these for awhile actually. In fact, you can now read our review of them here if you like. Hey, don’t mention it. Here to help.

6. RAD8 / Mudhugger 504 sunglasses

Price: £89.99

Contact: rad8.co.uk

A pair of react-to-light glasses designed in conjunction with everyone’s favourite mudguard makers, Mudhugger. Featuring a realistic-for-UK lens tint that goes very clear in overcast conditions and/or in the woods. Comfy grippy earpieces and nosepiece. Nice.

7. A couple of bags

A bag for riding and a bag for stashing all your gear in transit. We’ve got the Cube Edge Trail all-mountain enduro-racing backpack and Booicore’s Dirtbag kit carrying duffel bag.