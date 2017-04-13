RockShox launches new Pike fork for 2018

New chassis, spring, damper and dropout spacing for RockShox's all-mountain Pike fork for 2018

RockShox’s Pike redefined all-mountain and trail forks upon its original launch in 2013. Things move quickly in the mountain bike market, however, and the model has more recently been in danger of being eclipsed by offerings from rivals.

To address this, RockShox has introduced a new Pike for 2018 with a raft of changes, including to the damper, spring and a wider chassis that can accommodate wider tyres.

Despite the size increase, the changes don’t mean extra weight. RockShox has shaved 150g off the weight of the Pike by machining around the dropouts and fork brace, and swapping to a Maxle Stealth bolt thru axle.

Pike’s Debonair spring utilises a larger volume for the negative spring. This, RockShox claims, offers a plusher ride, particularly when handling smaller bumps and in its mid-stroke performance.

Fans of remote lock-out will rejoice in the new Pike’s compatibility with RockShox’s OneLoc remote. This is due to a redesigned Charger 2 damping system, which offers a wider range of low-speed compression adjustment and a wider range of rebound adjustment to boot.

Travel is offered up to 160mm for the 27.5in version and up to 140mm for the 29in version. Tyres up to 2.8-inches wide can be accommodated by both. The fork comes with a 180mm direct brake mount.

The four Pike models range in price from £825-940 and are available from April 2017. More info at zyrofisher.co.uk.