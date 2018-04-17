2019 RockShox BoXXer to come in 29in and 27.5in – but no coil option

The elder statesman of triple clamps gets a new lease of life for 2019

The latest 2019 RockShox BoXXer World Cup and RC suspension forks have had a major revamp both inside and out to create a whole new fork platform.

2019 RockShox BoXXer need to know

Riding the wave of excitement with the impending UCI World Cup opener in Croatia this weekend, RockShox is finally unveiling the details of their latest 2019 BoXXer DH forks to the public. Okay, we’ve been seeing the cherry red forks on the front of sponsored riders bikes for the past few months but now the details can be revealed.

This new fork sees plenty of changes from the existing model. In fact, putting the two forks side by side it’s almost hard to see the family resemblance. Gone are the familiar Power Bulges in the lower legs, the 2019 version has a much slimmed down profile. The other majorly noticeable cosmetic difference is with the crowns. They now sport a much thinner and flatter, MX inspired profile to enable better handlebar height adjustments. Even the upper tubes have updated profiles.

Keeping it in line with changes throughout the rest of RockShox’s suspension fork range, the BoXXer benefits from revamped internals. The top of the line World Cup features the same style Charger 2 damper as found in the Lyrik and Pike. Both World Cup and RC versions also benefit from a downhill specific Debonair air spring.

To further reinforce the current wheel size debate, new BoXXer will be available in both 27.5″ and 29er options (BOOST only). The offsets they’ve plumped for are 48mm (27.5in) and 56mm (29in).

For this year RockShox is also offering simple upgrade and customisation kits for riders. For riders wanting to change travel from the standard 200mm to either 190mm or 180mm, all that is needed is a new £42 DebonAir air spring to give the right travel.

Riders who purchase the 2019 BoXXer RC will also be able to upgrade from the Charger damper to the World Cup’s Charger 2 system for £347.

BoXXer World Cup

Meet the BoXXer designed for the next generation of DH superstars. Built from the ground up for big wheels, the all-new BoXXer gets new lower legs, new upper tubes, and a new MX-inspired crown that allows optimized handlebar height. The new DH-specific DebonAir™ air spring offers riders the best attributes of coil and air: low breakaway force, mid-stroke support, linear feel, and tunable progression. The new Charger™ 2 RC2 damper offers independent high and low speed compression adjustment.

New Charger™ 2 RC2 damper with independent high and low speed compression adjustment

New DH-specific, friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring

New flat crown lowers handlebar height, compensating for taller wheel and tire combinations

New graphics with a BoXXer Red fork color option

UK retail price: £1689

BoXXer RC

Meet the BoXXer designed for the next generation of DH shredders. Built from the ground up for big wheels, the all-new BoXXer gets new lower legs, new upper tubes, and a new MX-inspired crown that allows optimized handlebar height. The new DH-specific DebonAir™ air spring offers riders the best attributes of coil and air: low breakaway force, mid-stroke support, linear feel, and tunable progression. The new Charger™ RC damper brings Charger™ to a new audience, with a high performing, low maintenance design.

New Charger™ RC cartridge-style, self-bleeding damper

New DH-specific, friction-reducing DebonAir™ air spring

New flat crown lowers handlebar height, compensating for taller wheel and tyre combinations

New graphics

UK retail price: £1299

Both forks and upgrade kits will be available from June.