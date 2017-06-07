Two new flat pedals from OneUp Components

Thin aluminium and thicker plastic.

Two new pedals from OneUp. One is a 12mm-thin aluminium flat pedal and the other is a 18mm-thick composite plastic pedal.

OneUp have never made pedals before. The company is perhaps best known for its range of aftermarket drivetrain products (expander cogs, chain devices and so on) but they clearly have ambitions to offer a wider range of products for trail riders.

OneUp Aluminum pedal

Thin pedals are back it seems. Super thin pedals were all the rage a few years ago but disappointing bearing life and a lack of ‘feel’ saw them fall out of favour pretty quickly.

The idea of thin pedals makes sense – especially in this day and age of lower and lower BBs – and hopefully OneUp have addressed the weaknesses of bearing durability and on-bike performance. The signs are indeed promising.

12mm thick in the middle

8mm thick at the leading edges

115mm x 105mm

Full cartridge bearings – no bushings!

10 pins per side

4 bearings per pedal, serviced via the cassette lockring standard (yay!)

Main body is convex but tall leading pins claim to give a concave feel

6061-T6 aluminium body

Cromo axle

355g

Black, green, grey

OneUp Composite pedal

Plastic in other words. Not that there’s anything wrong with plastic, if it’s executed right. Plastic pedals are lighter and seem to shrug/glide off impacts better than metal pedals. The key thing to look out for is the pins; are they replaceable or are they simple molded affairs?

These $48 OneUp Composite pedals are a pretty standard 18mm thick design. Although OneUp highlight that the leading edges are only 13mm thick, the lengthy pins on these edges pretty much entirely offset that extra clearance. Still, looks like a nice design overall and should be very affordable.