OneUp to bring out world’s shortest long-travel dropper post

More drop, less insertion length, more fun, less money

The new OneUp Dropper post claim’s to pack loads more drop travel into a shorter space than any other rival dropper post. Here’s the full spec.

>>> The best mountain bike dropper posts

OneUp Dropper need to know

Drop 170mm (tuneable to 120mm), 150mm (tuneable to 100mm)

Diameter 30.9, 31.6

Routing Internal only

Weight Post, remote, housing and cable from 595g (150 x 30.9mm). Remote from 32g (I-spec II)

Stack Height (collar to rail): 170mm = 207mm, 150mm = 187mm

Effective Length (Total length without actuator), 170 = 450mm, 150 = 410mm

Min Insertion: 170 = 110mm, 150 = 90mm

Full range of service parts available

$248 USD, including remote and free shipping worldwide (UK pricing TBC)

Not everyone can run dropper posts with lots of drop/travel. If your bike has a tall seat tube, or you’re a smaller rider with small frame, then chances are you can’t currently run a dropper post with more than 125mm of travel.

Even if you’ve tried all of our 5 ways to increase standover on bikes with high seat tubes, you may still be hankering after a dropper with er, drop.

Step in OneUp.

We’ve yet to see one of these in flesh, let alone give it testing, so for now all we have for yo is the press release spiel….

OneUp Press Release

THE ONEUP COMPONENTS DROPPER POST: Spend less, drop more, no bleeding and a better remote.

The world’s shortest, long travel dropper post. Get the longest travel dropper that will fit you and your bike.

LESS CASH

$248 USD, including remote and free shipping worldwide.

Post $199 USD. Remote $49 USD (includes cable, housing and either I-Spec-II, MatchMaker or bar clamp).

MORE DROP

More drop = More fun. The further out of the way you can get your saddle on downhills the more confidence you’ll have and the harder you can ride. With a combination of the shortest available stack height and effective length of any equivalent travel post on the market, most riders can now upgrade their 125mm or 150mm post to a 170mm OneUp dropper.

TUNEABLE

Don’t get stuck between dropper sizes. The unique OneUp travel adjust shims allow you to custom tune your post by lowering the travel and extended length of your post by as much as 50mm in any increment you like. Want an oh so fashionable 128.99mm drop? You got it! Drop tuning can be done on-bike, tool free and without removing the saddle or touching a shock pump. Lowering the post travel also increases bushing overlap, which is great for heavier riders.

170mm Dropper Post – adjustable down to 120mm

150mm Dropper Post – adjustable down to 100mm

NO BLEEDING

With a simple and reliable cable actuated remote you never have to bleed your dropper remote again. The cable setup is quick and easy. The cable clamps at the lever making shortening the housing length for clean routing a breeze. Unlike a hydraulically actuated dropper, there is no temperature sensitivity and If your remote gets damaged you can still lower or extend your post by removing it from your frame and pushing on the actuator by hand.

BETTER REMOTE

A carbon remote with oversized bearing and a super smooth action. The unique lever position allows you to keep a stronger grip on the bars while actuating your post. Don’t think twice about dropping your post, even when charging into technical sections. The OneUp lever mimics your R/H shifter’s inboard upshift paddle position instead of the usual downshift paddle position of most remotes. This position requires considerably less thumb movement to reach the lever.