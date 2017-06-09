Öhlins unveil 27.5 air fork and coil sprung 29er fork

More Scandi candy.

Details of the new Öhlins 27.5 fork and the new coil sprung 29er fork. And there’s also new lighter weight coils for rear shocks coming.

The three new products from Öhlins

Öhlins RXF 36 27.5″ (air sprung)

Öhlins RXF 36 Coil 29

Öhlins light weight springs for rear coil shocks

Öhlins can now offer forks and rear shocks for 29ers in both types of spring medium (air or coil). The new forks mirror the “would you like air or coil, sir/madam?” options of their STX/TTX 22 rear shocks. Well, so long as you’re looking to bung the forks on an anyway; the forks offer 160mm/170mm of travel.

Öhlins RXF 36 27.5″ fork

27.5″

170mm (internally adjustable down to shorter travel)

TTX damping with low speed compression, high speed, compression and low speed rebound

3 air chambers for tweaking of the spring curve; the third chamber is the ramp-up chamber

MX-style floating wheel shaft (axle)

£TBC

“A fork which is initially smooth, yet is always ready to absorb large ‘hits’. It will allow you to stay higher in the fork travel and your tyre to stay planted to the ground” – Öhlins.

“I’m a huge fan of the way it feels on both small bump sensitivity as well as how supportive it is on bigger jumps, in berms, and on rough trails in general” – Walker Shaw.

Öhlins RXF 36 Coil fork

29er

160mm (internally adjustable down to 110mm)

Coil sprung

Coils available in 0.9N/mm increments

External preload adjustment

Floating spring piston

No air seals = reduced stiction

TTX damping with low speed compression, high speed, compression and low speed rebound

Counterpart of the Öhlins TTX 22 M rear shock

£TBC

“The linear nature of the coil spring gives a predictable and reliable fork that performs consistently regardless of temperature, air pressure or wind direction [sic]” – Öhlins.

“The RXF 36 Coil gives uncompromised trail traction, its confidence inspiring. It’s ready to race straight out of the box” – Adam Brayton.

Öhlins light weight spring series

A response to the growing demand for coils on enduro bikes

“Race ready weight with ‘big mountain’ strength”

Multi-step surface treatment

“Cutting edge” heat treatments and wire materials

Sized for specific shock strokes

Yellow!

£TBC

“After extensive development with our supported teams, we are very excited to launch these new products onto the ever competitive mountain bike market. To be able to cater for riders who want to use air or steel sprung suspension at both the front and rear of the bike and in different wheel size formats, gives so many more options for racers and recreational riders developing their bikes for the ultimate smooth ride” – Öhlins’ Torkel Sintorn.