Watch Jackson Davis shredding Queenstown in Nukeproof Ride Wear

Whether you’re in the market for some nice new riding gear or not, this Nukeproof Ride Wear edit is a fantastic bit of riding and filming.

PRESS RELEASE: Announcing Nukeproof Ride Wear

We’ve wanted to kick this clothing project off for a while now, but turns out developing clothing from scratch takes time! We have an awesome team of designers and developers and this process has been a huge learning curve over the past 3 years. But now Nukeproof are super proud of the new Spring ’18 Ride Wear line. Inspired by our staff, athletes and customers the new Ride Wear uses high-performance fabrics and clothing packed with features that we wanted as riders.

The Spring ’18 line has 4 main lineups, Nirvana our ultimate trail/gravity collection, Kashmir designed for downhill, Blackline lightweight, breathable trail gear and Outland casual inspired trail gear.

Nirvana:

Our ultimate ride wear (trail/all mountain/enduro – whatever you want to call it). High performance Cordura fabrics and race fit make this perfect for any rider. The Nirvana shorts are made from lightweight, durable 4-way stretch Cordura ripstop fabric.

Seam welded for comfort around the hems and waist, with triple stitched seams around the crotch for durability. We’ve integrated features such as a pouch to store goggles/glasses on transitions and climbs, a secure D-clip (to keep your keys safe) and fully adjustable waist tabs. Internal silicone grippers help secure the shorts in place on the trails. There’s a matching super breathable and lightweight stretch jersey including woven anti-snag sleeves with Cordura patches to brush off trail debris. Seam welded for comfort around the neck, hem and cuffs and secure silicon grippers on shoulders to lock your hydration packs in place.

Available in 3 colours across shorts and jersey. SRP:

Nirvana Jerseys: £70

Nirvana Shorts: £90

Kashmir:

Designed for Downhill, these are tough, hard-wearing shorts and jerseys. Our durable, but lightweight super stretchy shorts allow you to perform and move on your bike. Adjustable waist tabs and high rear waist offer the ultimate fit. The YKK zipper pockets includes a waterproof pocket for your mobile phone and a secure D-clip for valuables. The Kashmir jersey offers breathable lightweight performance and is fully sublimated with added elastane for the perfect race fit.

SRP:

Kashmir Jerseys: £50

Kashmir Shorts: £80

Blackline:

Available in both men’s & women’s cut.

Trail jersey and shorts. The casual fit 4 way stretch shorts with hard wearing triple stitched seems including adjustable wait tabs, double popper fastening and deep mesh YKK zipper pockets (one includes a secure loop, to help prevent losing your keys on the trail!) and DWR coated. Designed for aggressive trail riding, with a relaxed fit. The jerseys use a recycled S-Café polyester fabric offing fast wicking, antimicrobial and natural UV protection. Cut for a relaxed fit and they include a rear pocket.

Available in long sleeve and short sleeve across 4 colourways

SRP:

Blackline Jersey: £45 (long sleeve) / £40 (short sleeve)

Blackline Short: £60

Outland:

The Outland Jersey range offers a casual cut and style with performance. Subtle prints, quick-wicking jerseys with raglan cuts and long body to give this jersey a chilled vibe on and off the trails.

Available in long and short sleeve in 2 colours.

SRP:

Outland: £45 (long sleeve) / £40 (short sleeve)