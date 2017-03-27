New Maxxis tyres revealed at Taipei Bike Show

New Double Down rubber and more Plus tyres.
Maxxis have released details of their new Double Down and Plus tyres at the Taipei Bike Show: 3.0″ High Roller II and 2.6″ Minions plus other rubbery delights.
Should the new 2.6″ tyre width be classed as Plus or not? Well, Maxxis seem to think so.
New Maxxis Plus/Fat tyres
- Maxxis Highroller II, 27.5″ x 3.0
- Maxxis Ardent Race, 27.5″ x 2.6
- Maxxis ForeKaster, 27.5″ x 2.6
- Maxxis Minion DHF, 27.5″ x 2.6
- Maxxis Minion DHR ll, 27.5″ x 2.6
- Folding bead only
- 120tpti casing only
- EXO sidewall
- Tubeless ready
- Available in 3C Maxx Terra rubber compounds
- Available in 3C Maxx Speed rubber compounds
Did you know: this new 2.6″ size has 7% more air volume than 2.5″.
New Maxxis Double Down tyres
- Maxxis High Roller II WT (Wide Trail), 27.5″ x 2.5 (with 3C Maxx Terra option)
- Maxxis Minion DHF WT, 29″ x 2.5
- Maxxis Minion DHR ll WT, 29″ x2.4
- Maxxis Shorty WT, 27.5″ x 2.5
- Maxxis Aggressor WT, 27.5″ x 2.5
- Tubeless ready
- Available in 3C Maxx Grip rubber compounds
- WT = Wide Trail; for use on rims with an internal width of 35mm
Availability?
The above tyres will be available in the UK “in the summer”.