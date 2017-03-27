New Maxxis tyres revealed at Taipei Bike Show

New Double Down rubber and more Plus tyres.

Maxxis have released details of their new Double Down and Plus tyres at the Taipei Bike Show: 3.0″ High Roller II and 2.6″ Minions plus other rubbery delights.

Should the new 2.6″ tyre width be classed as Plus or not? Well, Maxxis seem to think so.

New Maxxis Plus/Fat tyres

Maxxis Highroller II, 27.5″ x 3.0

Maxxis Ardent Race, 27.5″ x 2.6

Maxxis ForeKaster, 27.5″ x 2.6

Maxxis Minion DHF, 27.5″ x 2.6

Maxxis Minion DHR ll, 27.5″ x 2.6

Folding bead only

120tpti casing only

EXO sidewall

Tubeless ready

Available in 3C Maxx Terra rubber compounds

Available in 3C Maxx Speed rubber compounds

Did you know: this new 2.6″ size has 7% more air volume than 2.5″.

New Maxxis Double Down tyres

Maxxis High Roller II WT (Wide Trail), 27.5″ x 2.5 (with 3C Maxx Terra option)

Maxxis Minion DHF WT, 29″ x 2.5

Maxxis Minion DHR ll WT, 29″ x2.4

Maxxis Shorty WT, 27.5″ x 2.5

Maxxis Aggressor WT, 27.5″ x 2.5

Tubeless ready

Available in 3C Maxx Grip rubber compounds

WT = Wide Trail; for use on rims with an internal width of 35mm

Availability?

The above tyres will be available in the UK “in the summer”.