Muc-Off’s Filth Filter is next level bucket bling

Keeps the filth from your sponge

The new Muc-Off Dirt Bucket features a new Filth Filter that traps dirt at the bottom of the bucket, thus preventing sponge contamination.

>>> How to wash your mountain bike

We bet you didn’t know that bucket technology was such a hotbed of innovation did you? A simple but undeniably genius idea that keeps the soil, silt and grit down at the bottom of the bucket and keep the upper litres cleaner for more effective cleaning, for longer.

This Dirt Bucket then. It holds up to 13 litres of water. It’s made from durable co-polymer plastic. The screw top lid is there to keep contents inside (more later) and keep contaminants out.

Before you scroll down and notice the price tag, just be aware that the Dirt Bucket with Filth Filter does come supplied with a comprehensive selection of the Muc-Off’s most popular cleaning products.

It’s nice to see a product that addresses the usually unmentioned mucky and un-glam side of mountain biking. This bucket may not be longer, lower and slacker than the previous year’s bucket but it looks like it’ll make the cleaning chore a bit less of a chore. Nice one.

Press release

Poole, UK – Muc-Off, the leading manufacturer of bike cleaning and maintenance products worldwide, has announced the launch of their brand-new Dirt Bucket with Filth Filter.

The Muc-Off Dirt Bucket is the perfect tool for helping to keep your bikes paintwork scratch-free. Featuring an innovative Filth Filter, which sits at the bottom of the bucket, trapping dirt to prevent it from being reintroduced to the sponge or brush whilst cleaning.

Alex Trimnell, Managing Director at Muc-Off, said: “We set out to create the coolest and most functional bucket in the world! The main challenge we see riders face is that as soon as they put their brush or sponge at the bottom the of bucket all the dirt continues to be reintroduced into the cleaning process, which can lead to serious surface damage to the bike, so we set about designing and creating the Filth filter.

We have also added a screw top lid to further reduce the risk of dirt and grime entering the bucket in between washes.”

Muc-Off’s Dirt Bucket Kit is made from tough, durable plastic and will be shipped containing a selection of Muc-Off’s most popular products, including:

1 Litre Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner

500ml Bike Protect

400ml Chain Cleaner

Microcell Expanding Pink Sponge

Super Soft Wash Brush

Wheel & Component Brush

Claw Brush

50ml Dry Lube

50ml Wet Lube

Muc-Off Bicycle Cleaning Guide

Muc-Off’s Dirt Bucket with Filth Filter is now available. RRP £64.99.