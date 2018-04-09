Four new mountain bike tyres from… Goodyear!

Say hello to the Escape, Peak, Newton and Newton ST tyres

The full details of Goodyear’s new mountain bike tyre range including prices and a synopsis of what each of the four tyre designs are for.

Goodyear Newton

This is the tyre that will garner the most interest no doubt. Available in 2.4in and 2.6in widths. Six different casing/compound incarnations in each wheel size. The lightest version is 955g. It’s in the Maxxis High Roller II and Onza Aquila vein but perhaps even more uncompromising in its squared-off, paddled design. “It’s the tyre to reach for when the terrain gets steep and traction is of the utmost importance.” SRP £60-72.00.

Goodyear Newton ST

A more spaced out version of the Newton above. Available in 2.4in and 2.6in widths with the same casing/compound array as the Newton. We can imagine one of these on the front paired with a regular Newton up front would be a formidable set up. “From aggressive trail riding to the demands of downhill racing.” SRP £60-72.00.

Goodyear Escape

A round profile all-rounder. Available in 2.35in and 2.6in widths. “Widely-spaced and carefully siped square knobs generate edge-to-edge grip, sophisticated rubber compounds ensure traction across a broad range of terrain, and durable casings offer security wherever the trail may lead.” SRP £60-£68.00.

Goodyear Peak

One for the XC racing brigade. Only available in 2.25in width. “When it’s time to drop the hammer and crush some climbs.” SRP £50.00.

Goodyear mountain bike tyres explained

First thing to note is that although there are only four fundamental tyre designs – Peak, Escape, Newton, Newton ST – there are a whopping thirty-six different tyre models to choose from.

Indeed, Goodyear don’t seem to want to make the business of choosing the right tyre for you any easier. Over over-simplified. They’re fully embracing the relative madness of mountain bike wheel and tyre market mayhem.

Two pleasing things to note: 1) every tyre model is available in 27.5in or 29in diameter so if you want a full-on DH tyre for your 29er, you can have it and, 2) every tyre model is tubeless, which is hardly surprising seeing as Goodyear invented the tubeless tyre over a hundred years ago.

Arguably they could make things easier by not using acronyms and proprietary terminology for their rubbed compounds. Can’t we just have 42a, 55a, 60a and so on? Having said that, Maxxis are the same really. It’s just that we’ve grown accustomed to knowing what their buzzwords mean. Goodyear’s rubber compounds are called Dynamic A/T, R/T and RS/T.

We’ve saved you a bit of work and here’s what the durometer names – and the casing types – actually mean…

Goodyear mountain bike tyre durometers

Dynamic A/T: “All-Terrain compound providing excellent rolling efficiency while maintaining a high level grip to minimize power transfer loss.” ie. the firmest durometer, best suited to rear wheel use.

Dynamic R/T: “Rugged-Terrain compound specifically formulated to balance grip, wear and efficiency.” ie. the all-rounder, possibly firmer in the middle with softer shoulders maybe?

Dynamic RS/T: “Rugged Soft-Terrain compounded formulated for maximum grip.” ie. all-out grip, don’t ask about drag or durability!

Goodyear mountain bike tyre casing types

Premium: “Utilizing a balanced, robust casing, our Premium construction combines exceptional ride quality with outstanding durability.” ie. 60tpi?

Ultimate: “Utilizing a smaller thread fabric, this casing uses less rubber – making the tire more supple and faster rolling, with improved traction.” ie. 120tpi?

EN: “Utilizing a 1.5-ply constructed casing increases sidewall layers by 50% to provide additional support while maintaining a supple feel.” ie. Goodyear’s version of Specialized GRID or Maxxis EXO. EN = enduro?

DH: “Utilizing a 2-ply casing increases sidewall toughness by 100%. This, along with a butyl insert, provides the ultimate in support and durability for DH applications.” ie. dual ply casing.

M:Wall: “Durable Mono fabric, found throughout our Mountain range where cut and abrasion resistance is paramount.” ie. not-Rizla-thin sidewalls.

A:Wall: “A butyl layer located within the casing plies – A:Wall provides additional sidewall support.” ie. stiff and tough tyre for gravity abuse.