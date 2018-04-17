New Funn UpDown promises to eliminate the problems other droppers have

Looks the same but isn't

Sea Otter sees the launch of the new Funn UpDown dropper post. This new version sees a complete revision of the internals.

Funn UpDown need to know

One piece forged 7050 alloy inner tube with hard anodized coating.

2-bolt type clamping

4-way mount remote lever

Diameter: 30.9mm / 31.6mm

Travel: 125mm / 150mm

Weight: 550g (125mm seatpost), 50g lever

No rider weight limits (will cope with 200kg plus!)

It’s Sea Otter time, which means loads of brands are going to be launching their latest products onto the world. First to the table comes component brand Funn with their totally redesigned UpDown dropper.

Outwardly there are a few cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the existing UpDown post. Namely a revised saddle clamp, utilising a much more convenient top/bottom mounting system and a prettier, scalloped collar. But apart from those, it’s still a black dropper post.

But its the changes inside that really count. Funn has opted to change from the traditional IFP (Internal Floating Piston) cartridge system as used by a lot of posts (including their existing UpDown post) to something they call a Twin Tube Cartridge. IFP cartridges are relatively low cost and make maintenance easy but they do have a tendency to suck air into the hydraulic chamber, causing post sag and failure. The new Twin Tube Cartridge mechanically resets and restores the location of oil and air in the system with use. Hopefully eradicating seat post sag and having to replace cartridges.