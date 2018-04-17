New Funn UpDown promises to eliminate the problems other droppers have

Looks the same but isn't
Sea Otter sees the launch of the new Funn UpDown dropper post. This new version sees a complete revision of the internals.
Funn UpDown need to know
- One piece forged 7050 alloy inner tube with hard anodized coating.
- 2-bolt type clamping
- 4-way mount remote lever
- Diameter: 30.9mm / 31.6mm
- Travel: 125mm / 150mm
- Weight: 550g (125mm seatpost), 50g lever
- No rider weight limits (will cope with 200kg plus!)
It’s Sea Otter time, which means loads of brands are going to be launching their latest products onto the world. First to the table comes component brand Funn with their totally redesigned UpDown dropper.
Outwardly there are a few cosmetic changes to differentiate it from the existing UpDown post. Namely a revised saddle clamp, utilising a much more convenient top/bottom mounting system and a prettier, scalloped collar. But apart from those, it’s still a black dropper post.
But its the changes inside that really count. Funn has opted to change from the traditional IFP (Internal Floating Piston) cartridge system as used by a lot of posts (including their existing UpDown post) to something they call a Twin Tube Cartridge. IFP cartridges are relatively low cost and make maintenance easy but they do have a tendency to suck air into the hydraulic chamber, causing post sag and failure. The new Twin Tube Cartridge mechanically resets and restores the location of oil and air in the system with use. Hopefully eradicating seat post sag and having to replace cartridges.
How does it work?
The cartridge has an outer and inner tube that contains compress air and hydraulic oil. When the actuator is in a closed position, the seatpost is locked. At this point the hydraulic oil contained in the inner chamber supports the rider’s weight.
When the actuator opens and dropper compresses, oil flows from the inner chamber to outer chamber, and compressed air enters the upper part of inner chamber. At full compression, the piston respells both hydraulic oil and unwanted air from the inner tube.
When cartridge rebounds from full compression, compressed air pushes the piston shaft upwards. Only the hydraulic oil gets sucked into the inner chamber. This way the cartridge can effectively reallocate both air and oil back to its proper designated locations in the system. This ability to self-restore and refresh means less maintenance and lasting adjustability and performance.
Funn took to the lab to gather data to create a consistent and reliable product. If you fancy watching a video about the process then have a look below.
Finally there’s a revised 4-way trigger lever. The new lever has a longer leverage and infinite angle adjustment. This lever can be installed with the cable head at the lever end or under the dropper. It can also be integrated with SRAM Matchmaker clamp.
The post will be available from May in the UK, prices TBA.