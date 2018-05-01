Details of the new Five Ten Impact Pro

The replacement for Five Ten Impact VXi

The Five Ten Impact Pro is a new name in the Five Ten catalogue but it’s actually pretty much the new Impact VXi. Why not just call it the new VXi?

Because the sole is no longer using the super sticky (52a durometer) Mi6 rubber and as such it’s a significantly different proposition. The new Five Ten Impact Pro uses 64a durometer Stealth S1 rubber for the outsole.

The design of the sole tread is also vastly different to the Impact VXi. The Five Ten Impact VXi sole (pic above) was a uniform ‘shower mat’ dotty pattern. Classic Five Ten. The new Impact Pro is still heavily dot-based but mixed in there are smaller dots, some dots that look like paracetamol and other shapes too. The changes aim to improve both on-pedal feel and off-bike hiking performance.

The midsole is also much, much thinner than the VXi and is made from polyurethane rather than EVA foam. If you’re into marginal gains, Five Ten claim the move to polyurethane midsole results in faster rebound damping for the shoe. No more having your shoes pack down on repeated hits.

The upper is actually the thing that’s most reminiscent of the discontinued Impact VXi. With the seamless wipe-clean outer (every UK MTBer: “hurray!”), the elastic lace keeper and the reinforced toe box bumper. A closer look reveals that lace eyelets have switched from metal to laser welded slits.

“The Impact Pro features a fast-drying synthetic upper and a burly, protective toe cap and an aggressive Stealth® S1™ multi-dotty outsole sheds dirt and mud while providing a more consistent feel and edge control across the entire pedal.”

Material: Synthetic/Polyester Textile

Benefit: Stealth, Flats

Weight: 17.4 oz (493 gm)

Abrasion-resistant, fast-drying synthetic upper

Stitched & reinforced toe cap with Poron® XRD® foam

Durable & supportive, compression-molded PU midsole

Stealth® S1™ outsole for proven grip and durability

SRP: £124.99