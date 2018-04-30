The new £75 Endura SingleTrack II helmet

SingleTrack II: The Venting Strikes Back

Endura have only been doing helmets for a year but already they’re after improving them. Check out the new Endura SingleTrack II helmet.

The main thing you’ll notice is the revised and generally increased in size venting.

Endura: “The brand new SingleTrack Helmet II is a lightweight, fully equipped trail helmet. Taking on board all the feedback that Endura have received on their MTB helmets, it is not just an update from its original version but has been completely redeveloped. Its lightweight in-mould construction features an angular design with Enduro friendly extended coverage round the rear. Large vents including top “air intake” zone and internal airflow channels make for excellent ventilation. A microadjustment fit system that can be operated easily with one gloved hand ensures that the lid sits securely on your head while multiple anchor point options for the retention system offer further adjustment. The goggle-friendly visor has an extra wide range of adjustment and lifts high enough to stash goggles underneath. The top vent doubles as a slot for an optional accessory mount. The helmet is lined with removable, antibacterial fast wicking padding; a spare set of padding with fly net is included in the packaging.”

The SingleTrack Helmet II is available in three sizes in white, petrol, and black. RRP: £74.99. Covered by Endura’s Crash Replacement Policy and Endura Product Guarantee and certified to CE Standard EN1078 + A1 02/2013.