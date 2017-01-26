Endura introduce overshoes for flat pedals

No more soggy FiveTens?

Scottish clothing brand Endura have revealed something we’ve never seen before – an overshoe specifically for flat pedals.

Regular overshoes are designed around clipless pedals and clipless shoes and are almost exclusively the reserve of roadies and commuters.

Endura are nothing if not inventive and being comprised of a large number of regular mountain bikers themselves in and around Northern Britain, they’ve spotted a gap in the market.

That gap being flat pedal using FiveTen shoe wearing mountain bikers who are fed up of having damp feet on rides.

And thus the Endura MT500 Plus Overshoe was born.

Based around their regular clipless-based MT500 overshoe, the MT500 Plus uses the same neoprene upper as the MT500 and similar rubber ‘hovercraft skirt’ bumper around the bottom edge. But the similarities end there. The sole design is entirely different.

(The rear fastening is also different – it’s Velcro with a large pull tab for closure as opposed to a zip – but this fastening method will be introduced tot he regular MT500 overshoe as well.)

The overshoe in these pictures is a prototype. The finished item will very probably have an ever larger opening on the underside (that bit with the two holes in it will be removed).

Unlike regular overshoes that have to be designed with a bit of leeway for various different shoe styles and shapes and sole treads, the MT500 Plus is going to be principally designed around FiveTens and skate-style shoes of that ilk. This means the MT500 Plus overshoe should be able to make do with minimal underside overlap and still remain firmly in place.

It’ll be interesting to see how they work out on the trail but kudos to Endura for trying something new and catering for their British fans.