Endura’s new straw filled helmet and knee pads

Not really filled with straw.
Endura’s new MT500 helmet and MTR knee pads are made from Koroyd; that honeycomb stuff that looks like bunched up drinking straws.
We brought you a brief glimpse of Endura’s new wares in our Top 10 coolest things from the Core Bike Show report back in January. Well, the koroyd-equipped MT500 helmet and MTR knee pads are available to buy as of right now.
If you think you’ve seen Koroyd somewhere before you’re right. It’s used by Smith Optics in their Forefront mountain bike helmets. Koroyd is a little bit more techno than drinking straws.
According to Endura, Koroyd tubes are “highly-engineered multi-density co-polymer tubes absorb energy in a more linear fashion than traditional foams during an impact and are a key technology enabler that allow the MT500 to reduce maximum g-forces in the event of an impact.”
Endura are making an impressive sounding safety claim about their new MT500 lid: “Looking at the Head Injury Criterion (HIC) index, an internationally recognised metric developed by the automotive industry, the risk of fatal traumatic brain injury when wearing the MT500 Helmet with Koroyd core is again reduced to less than 5%, compared to a shockingly high 77%* at the acceptable level for motorcycle helmets meeting European certification.”
Endura MT500 helmet spec
- Enduro style mountain bike helmet with wide adjustment visor
- Integrated Koroyd for superior, lightweight, breathable protection
- Clip on accessory mount, accessory clip and light mount included
- Large vents including top “air intake” zone for increased airflow
- Fully goggle compatible including rear strap clip
- Front eyewear dock
- One-hand micro-adjustment fit system
- Antibacterial fast wicking padding
- Covered by Endura’s Crash Replacement Policy and Endura Product Guarantee
- Certified to CE standard EN1078:2012 + A1:2012
- 320g for size S/M
- White, Black, or Navy
- £149.99 RRP
Endura MTR knee guard spec
- Fast and light knee protection
- Lightweight, minimalist construction for all day trail comfort
- Koroyd insert provides lightweight, breathable protection
- Certified to meet CE EN 1621/1 standards
- Abrasion resistant aramid impact panel
- Silicone gripper and adjuster strap keep the pad in place
- Slimline security for your knees
- £69.99 RRP