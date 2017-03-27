Endura’s new straw filled helmet and knee pads

Not really filled with straw.

Endura’s new MT500 helmet and MTR knee pads are made from Koroyd; that honeycomb stuff that looks like bunched up drinking straws.

We brought you a brief glimpse of Endura’s new wares in our Top 10 coolest things from the Core Bike Show report back in January. Well, the koroyd-equipped MT500 helmet and MTR knee pads are available to buy as of right now.

If you think you’ve seen Koroyd somewhere before you’re right. It’s used by Smith Optics in their Forefront mountain bike helmets. Koroyd is a little bit more techno than drinking straws.

According to Endura, Koroyd tubes are “highly-engineered multi-density co-polymer tubes absorb energy in a more linear fashion than traditional foams during an impact and are a key technology enabler that allow the MT500 to reduce maximum g-forces in the event of an impact.”

Endura are making an impressive sounding safety claim about their new MT500 lid: “Looking at the Head Injury Criterion (HIC) index, an internationally recognised metric developed by the automotive industry, the risk of fatal traumatic brain injury when wearing the MT500 Helmet with Koroyd core is again reduced to less than 5%, compared to a shockingly high 77%* at the acceptable level for motorcycle helmets meeting European certification.”

Endura MT500 helmet spec

Enduro style mountain bike helmet with wide adjustment visor

Integrated Koroyd for superior, lightweight, breathable protection

Clip on accessory mount, accessory clip and light mount included

Large vents including top “air intake” zone for increased airflow

Fully goggle compatible including rear strap clip

Front eyewear dock

One-hand micro-adjustment fit system

Antibacterial fast wicking padding

Covered by Endura’s Crash Replacement Policy and Endura Product Guarantee

Certified to CE standard EN1078:2012 + A1:2012

320g for size S/M

White, Black, or Navy

£149.99 RRP

Endura MTR knee guard spec