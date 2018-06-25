How to convert SRAM 11-speed to 12-speed for the least amount of money

Check out e*thirteen's 12-speed conversion kit

e*thirteen’s TRS Plus 12-speed kit converts your 11-speed SRAM drivetrain to 12 speeds without needing new shifters, derailleurs, cranks, or chainrings.

>>> SRAM NX Eagle first ride: 12-speed for £365

What you get

9-46T cassette (XD driver only)

12-speed chian

Shifter spool

Jockey wheel spacers

Longer bolts for above

Cables

Tools

Lube

What you keep

Your existing SRAM 11-speed rear mech

Your existing SRAM 11-speed shifter

Let’s have a closer look at each bit in the kit…

TRS Plus 12-speed 9-46T cassette

511% range

Replaceable aluminum and steel clusters

Shorter chain for weight savings vs SRAM Eagle

Smaller chainring and derailleur offer more ground clearance

336 grams

Updated pinch clamp design avoids proprietary tools

XD Driver only

Compatible with SRAM Eagle 12

Shifter conversion parts

Injection molded shifter spool

Stamped steel ratchet (for SRAM GX, X1, X01), one stamped steel ratchet (for SRAM XX1)

Pivot bolt

Washer

Shifter assembly fixture

Rear mech conversion parts

Two derailleur jockey wheel spacers

One long cage bolt

One short cage bolt

12-speed chain

268 grams

Plated and lubricated

Includes quick-link

Pricing and availability

We’re just awaiting confirmed UK pricing and availability at the moment. For now we can tell you that the international pricing is $299 and €299.