How to convert SRAM 11-speed to 12-speed for the least amount of money

Check out e*thirteen's 12-speed conversion kit
e*thirteen’s TRS Plus 12-speed kit converts your 11-speed SRAM drivetrain to 12 speeds without needing new shifters, derailleurs, cranks, or chainrings.
>>> SRAM NX Eagle first ride: 12-speed for £365
What you get
- 9-46T cassette (XD driver only)
- 12-speed chian
- Shifter spool
- Jockey wheel spacers
- Longer bolts for above
- Cables
- Tools
- Lube
What you keep
- Your existing SRAM 11-speed rear mech
- Your existing SRAM 11-speed shifter
Let’s have a closer look at each bit in the kit…
TRS Plus 12-speed 9-46T cassette
- 511% range
- Replaceable aluminum and steel clusters
- Shorter chain for weight savings vs SRAM Eagle
- Smaller chainring and derailleur offer more ground clearance
- 336 grams
- Updated pinch clamp design avoids proprietary tools
- XD Driver only
- Compatible with SRAM Eagle 12
Shifter conversion parts
- Injection molded shifter spool
- Stamped steel ratchet (for SRAM GX, X1, X01), one stamped steel ratchet (for SRAM XX1)
- Pivot bolt
- Washer
- Shifter assembly fixture
Rear mech conversion parts
- Two derailleur jockey wheel spacers
- One long cage bolt
- One short cage bolt
12-speed chain
- 268 grams
- Plated and lubricated
- Includes quick-link
Pricing and availability
We’re just awaiting confirmed UK pricing and availability at the moment. For now we can tell you that the international pricing is $299 and €299.