The suspension switcheroo continues as DVO goes to Windwave

It's getting hard to keep track of the bouncy bits

Windwave have been announced as being the new distributor of DVO Suspension forks and shocks. This follows last week’s split from Marzocchi.

Which itself follows on from October’s news that Silverfish were to distribute Fox in UK and Eire after so many years of Fox being brought in by Mojo.

>>> DVO Diamond 160mm fork review

Windwave press release

Windwave brings suspension brand DVO to the UK – For Riders by Riders

Windwave has become sole UK distributor for innovative suspension brand DVO, with immediate effect. DVO was formed in 2012 by a team of industry suspension veterans and is 100% designed, engineered, tested, and proven in California. DVO use Intelligent Engineering to design all its’ products. Its’ range is designed with the consumer in mind. For the rider this means ease of tuning, simple servicing, lower cost of spare parts, top quality manufacturing, all forks and shock are hand assembled for ultimate performance – reliability, and ultimate performance. The company ethos is For Riders by Riders.

Bryson Martin, DVO Suspension owner said “I am really excited to be working with Windwave again and to grow DVO to another level in the UK. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Silverfish for all their hard work over the past few years”.

Windwave marketing manager Dan Jones said: “We have known the DVO team for many years and have watched them create an amazing brand with an already enviable reputation for performance and quality. DVO are a consumer-focused company with a great website featuring set up guides, technical instruction and video tutorials. Care is taken to personally reply to comments made online, meaning the consumer is directly able to give feedback to the manufacturer, and this is what really sets DVO apart.

All service and warranty work and tech related enquiries will be handled by the Windwave DVO Service Centre at Windwaves’ headquarters in Gosport.

Windwave will debut the new 2018 DVO Suspension range at Core Bike on the 21st – 23rd January and some of the DVO team will be on hand to answer and questions.

Windwave is a co-founder of the Core Bike Show and will add DVO Suspension to their existing portfolio of A2Z, BBB, Colnago, Dainese, FSA, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Morgan Blue, Nokon, Transition Bikes and Visione.