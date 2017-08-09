Descenders video game looks like it might actually be quite good

Move over PS2's Downhill Domination.

Trailer for Descenders video game shows some slick graphics combined with a decent grasp of what mountain bikers want. A decent MTB game at last?

>>> Classic retro gaming footage from the No Fear Downhill Mountain Biking game on the Gameboy

Despite the sport of mountain biking being seemingly ideal – and fairly straightforward – to adapt into a decent computer game, we’ve never really had a game that worth much cop before.

Sure there was Downhill Domination on the old Sony Playstation 2 but that was more like Wipeout with a bike slapped on top rather than anything inherently mountain bike specific.

Now from the game developers responsible for the well-praised Action Henk game have turned their attention to creating a decent mountain bike gaming experience and have announced plans for a game called Descenders.

Going off the trailer video above and the blurb on the game’s website, the basic gist is to pick a race team. Each team has some sort of speciality: Enemy is the ‘stunt team’, Arboreal is the team that appears to take creative/’French’ line choices, Kinetic is a squad of ‘speed demons’.

“Descenders is extreme downhill freeriding for the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences. Will you lead your team to glory and become the next legendary Descender?” – Descenders developers.

No doubt due to our age, actually working out any more than this is quite tricky! We think you score points by playing up to your chosen team’s speciality and one aim of the game is to increase the profile of your team as well as winning races.

Of course, you can just ignore the competitive aspect of all that and just pick a bike and a trail and rag it down the mountainside however you deem fit. With environments varying form Red Bull Rampage style desert freeride, to juicy North Shore, to Alpine vistas, there certainly seems a decent choice of stuff to go at.