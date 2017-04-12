Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

It's Wednesday, the sun is shining. It's time for new Arrivals!

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

Crankalicious Mud Honey bucket wash and Pineapple Express spray wash

Price: £10 each

From: crankalicious.com

Sent to us in time to wash the dust (finally!) off. Crankalicious products are handmade in small batches in the UK. The cleaners smell great and with names like Pineapple Express be careful not to get them mixed up with your shower gel.

Nukeproof Sam Hill series grips

Price: £19.99

From: hotlines-uk.com

Sam Hill needs no introduction, these grips are the latest product in his signature range from Nukeproof. Made of super grippy rubber they feature a diamond knurled/ half-waffle design. If his latest EWS result from rainy Tasmania is anything to go by, these should be awesome for UK riding.

Here’s Sam showing us around his home trails

Sealskinz Dragon Eye MTB Ultralite glove

Price: £30.00

From: sealskinz.com

Talking about rain, (stop it, you’ll jinx the weather!) Sealskinz, purveyors of fine waterproof kit have now brought out a pair of trail gloves designed for summer riding. With not a scrap of waterproof material in sight, the Dragon Eye is an ultralight glove with thin vented palm and a stretchy mesh back.

B’Twin Tools

Price: Chain Whip/Cassette Remover £11.99, Chain tool £9.99, 9-in-1 Tool £7.99, Multitool £6.50

From: decathlon.co.uk

Decathlon, under the B’Twin monicker produce enough tools to fully fit a home workshop. The Cassette Remover is a neat twist on the typical chain whip (you still need a locking remover though!) All feature quality steel materials to prevent damage to expensive parts.

B’Twin 900 Mountain Bike shorts

Price: £29.99

From: deacathlon.co.uk

Robust trail/enduro oriented short with all the usual features required for a comfortable ride. Subtle styling and logos should appeal to a wide audience.

Giant Rail mips helmet

Price: £99.99

From: giant-bicycles.com

Giant’s trail specific helmet now has MIPS to add to the safety. Complete with goggle compatible adjustable peak (plus strap clip at the back), 18 vents for cooling airflow and a GoPro ready design. It’s ready for anything.

Scott Spur sunglasses

Price: £74.99

From: scott-sports.com

Designed to have an optimised fit with a range of helmets, Scott is hoping the new Spur could help solve rider’s compatibility issues. The Amplifier Trail lens seen here enhances off-road vision and the XL lens size provides better protection.

Scott Trail 30 short

Price: £76.99

From: scott-sports.com

Made of a lightweight, super stretchy fabric, the Trail 30 comes with a separate padded liner short for long distance comfort. Two zipped pockets feature reflective finishing and a DWR coating should keep you comfortable in all conditions.

Hiplok Z-Lok

Price: £14.99 for two

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

Just the thing for carrying in your pack in case you fancy an end of ride pint and don’t want to leave your bike unattended or for use on a car rack. The Z-Lok is an armoured reusable zip-tie that, whilst not being massively secure, will at least prevent some undesirable running off with your pride and joy. You get two in a pack and the little key that provides release.

Saxx Athletic Underwear

Price: Kinetic £29.99, Quest 2.0 £24.00

From: saxxunderwear.com

Ok, so underwear might not be usual for bike testing but these garments from Saxx are aimed at comfort and (ahem) support whilst undertaking athletic activities. Made from extremely comfortable soft wicking materials, they feature the patented Ballpark. Yep, this is an internal pouch/baffle system to prevent chafe…

The Quest 2.0 is ideal to pack for trips whilst the Kinetic has a more compressive hold, suitable for use when riding or in the gym.

Until next week, happy riding!